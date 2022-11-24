The U.S. Constitution and Westchester On the Level on Blog Talk Radio

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY — November 25, 2022 — WMU-Cooley Tampa Campus Law Professors Jeffrey Swartz and Brendan Beery engage our sensibilities and perspectives with respect to politicians, politics, demeanor and their conduct regarding civility, law, and outlook. The broadcast is sure to attain insight for the listener whether in agreement or contrary to the viewpoints expressed. From 10-11 A.M. ET

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter reviewing hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11 A.M.-12Noon ET.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on the topic(s) defined by the host(s). Note that all callers will be asked to share their first name before asking a question and/or sharing their perspective.

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12170581