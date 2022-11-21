W. Franklyn Richardson and Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, NY Invite Folks to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Home Cooked Meal

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

Church Leaders Provide Meals for Hundreds Community Members On Thanksgiving Day

Mount Vernon, NY — November 21, 2022 – Dr. Franklyn Richardson, Senior Pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, NY, and Grace Baptist Church are inviting community members far and wide to share a home-cooked Thanksgiving Day meal.

As part of their holiday initiatives, Grace Baptist Church will offer a “grab and go” meal service on Thanksgiving Day from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The meals will be prepared in the church by a cook, and the Thanksgiving menu features turkey, ham, collard beans, mac and cheese, and more. Grace Baptist invites everyone, no questions asked, to come have a meal and celebrate the holidays.

Dr. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman of the Conference of National Black Churches and Pastor at Grace Baptist, emphasized the importance of initiatives such as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day grab and go meal service. “It is the responsibility of the Church to be a pillar for the community, a safe haven in the face of mounting uncertainty and material and spiritual scarcity. We are honored and blessed to serve our community. During the holidays, and throughout the year, we welcome everyone as a part of our family here at Grace Baptist Church.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving Day grab and go meal, Grace Baptist organizes food giveaways year-round on the third Wednesday of every month to Westchester County residents. This past Wednesday’s Thanksgiving-themed giveaway was particularly popular. According to Rev. Shelia-Evans Simmons, community members began lining up at 6:00am for distribution at 11:30am – two hundred and forty turkeys, one hundred and ten chickens, and hundreds of meal bags later, the pantry was empty.

“During these times, folks cannot afford to purchase Thanksgiving meals,” she said. “People of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds always come to Grace to celebrate with their loved ones. Some people don’t have families to celebrate with. We tell everyone: come have a meal with us!”

WHERE:

Grace Baptist Church

52 South 6th Avenue

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

WHEN:

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022

1:00-4:00pm

About Grace Baptist Church

Grace Baptist Church is a multi-cultural center grounded in the African-American tradition and focused on empowerment. We are a congregation seeking to be faithful to the will of God, empowering persons through preaching, teaching, witnessing, advocacy, and program development, so that the ministry of Jesus Christ will be realized in our time and place. We invite you to discover and share God’s amazing Grace!

For more information, please visit http://gracechurchtoday.org.

