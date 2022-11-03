ALBANY, NY — November 3, 2022 — Empires last roughly 250 years. The U.S government, for decades, has challenged that average head-on by telling Father Time “We’ll collapse as early as possible, and you can’t tell us otherwise.” We have a few more years until we meet that average.

Ecocide, the increasing wealth disparity, over half of our federal budget going toward the military-industrial complex, mass shootings, increasing fascist violence with our police state uplifting it, our education that has failed us all generationally, the pathetic excuse of our infrastructure systems, and everything in between. The U.S. government, through deliberate action and negligence, has made sure that we have backups if one of those things currently destroying us doesn’t kill us, the next catastrophe will. This, of course, is upheld by our state governments.

We have another mid-term election coming up on November 8th. In New York State, the prominent race is the gubernatorial one with the Hochul Campaign facing the Zeldin Campaign. Corporate interests against corporate interests like businesses fighting to win subcontracts. This really is a direct analogy as our government prioritizes the most amount of short-term profit to be obtained as possible. Examples are a Bills Stadium with unchecked, nepotistic conflicts of interest for Hochul, or decreasing major regulations for polluters for Zeldin. They’re intertwining though and include much more.

It made me laugh when on the campaign trail recently, Lt. Governor candidate Antonio Delgado stated that “[To] sustain democracy, we must put working families over greed.” From 2021–2022, Delgado raised over $2 million in campaign contributions. This includes $17,400 from Morgan Stanley, $14,250 from Alphabet, Inc., $12,600 from Willkie, Farr, & Gallagher, and many other large-scale companies, organizations, and wealthy firms and individuals serving only the wealthy. I’m not even going to go into Hochul’s contributions that are similar, if not more atrocious.

With this, it should be implied the horror that is Lee Zeldin includes not only the contributions he receives but the openly stated plans he has promised to do as Governor if he wins. Zeldin is my former Representative and my family’s current Representative. He has been fully inept in bringing funds to the district. Planned human and civil rights violations can only be expected from an individual who voted to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election. I don’t like Biden either, but a fair election is a fair election regardless of the skeezy actions that took place during the presidential Democratic primary.

Boutique Liberalism has failed us. It was never intended to serve the people. How do you think we got to the point where Zeldin even has the slightest chance to win a gubernatorial election in New York State? Just fascism on the rise in an isolated bubble? You don’t think years of Liberal corporate interest did it? Not that there isn’t Conservative corporate interest. They are one and the same. As for the people that shout nonstop that we must “save democracy” by voting for Hochul, why are they comfortable with voting least worst? Do they not see that we have been doing this already, for many years, instead of addressing the larger issues which have led us to our current situation? Do the people that support Zeldin not see they are voting even more against their best interest by supporting alt-right ideology simply because they don’t support the equally failed Democratic Party? Our democracy is clearly dying and has been around the time of the Reagan Administration. Honestly though, we really never had a true democracy, more that vague outline of one.

If you still think we can continue to function by “negotiating” through “compromise” and incrementalism with Liberals like Hochul, Heastie, and Stewart-Cousins, or Conservatives like Ortt, Barclay, and Goodell, then you are living in a cowardly fantasy world or benefitting from the oppression of New York State’s working-class people. I mean fully with every word: Get the fuck out of the way. You’re dead weight.

Attorney Nate McMurray said it best in terms of the New York State Democratic Party this election season. “Governor Kathy Hochul is reaching out frantically to the New York Working Families Party for help. It’s always like this. We pander to the Right and then rely on the Left. The GOP feeds its base [and] we take ours for granted until it’s almost too late.”

I’ve shared my stance on voting needing to occur multiple times before, but voting shouldn’t be a priority compared to other methods. I stand by it firmly. With this, I voted early. All the candidates I voted for were write-ins for policy, moral, and ethical reasons. I voted “Yes” on the environmental proposal that is on the back of the ballot. Whether early or on Election Day, go vote. Hopefully, as I stated, not least worst, but however your vote may be. Then, in my opinion, we must hit the streets in full force.

The Republican Party is now fueled by and openly stating their strong desires of terminating many and multiple forms of bodily autonomy, our basic Bill of Rights (that was never guaranteed to us in the first place as we are seeing unfold), and overall suppression of our civic mobility. The Democratic Party is fueled by the idea of “When they go low, we go high” as a tactic to not question our response to harmful conservative action, which is actually profiting and benefitting the elite of both parties equally. As I stated, they are simply fighting to see who can be in control of the stream of power and profit. This includes their pathetic staffers and internal (local and state) party supporters clawing at each other for crumbs.

We should all, but especially activists, be advocating from two lenses simultaneously. Yes, we can continue to work in the form of policy. It is not a waste of time to at least put a bandaid on a major wound while we make more substantial efforts toward healing. The wound is infected, and soon it will kill us if we don’t do anything about it, but doing nothing is worse. The second lens we must be working through, again, simultaneously, is the macro lens. The systemic lens. How the wound occurred in the first place as to know how to fully heal it, and as quickly as possible.

The only problem with particular attempted overhauls and elected interactions is that their intent is motivated in installing authoritarianism, and in many cases, a dictatorship. That is not true revolution. How disenfranchised are our people to think that having a different form of an oppressive regime is the answer to removing ourselves from an oligarchy? Again, this is caused by our intentionally lacking education system the government created that they, and all of us, are receiving backlash from.

In early October, in St. Paul, Minnesota, a courageous man named Alex Mingus was on his way to work when he heard gunshots at a gas station. A van sped away from the scene in which Mingus decided to follow it. The van pulled over with an individual with extensive bleeding, exiting so, asked Mingus for help. Mingus, a certified firearms instructor, took immediate action. Doctors later stated that if Mingus did not help the severely injured person, they would have died.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to this incident by holding an award ceremony for Mingus for his boldness and public service. After accepting the medal at the event, Mingus went to the podium, took off his sweatshirt, and revealed a shirt underneath that stated “Smash White Supremacy”. Mingus then went into detail about the facts, letting the public and the police at the ceremony know that on the day of the emergency “Nine police squad cars raced past the area” where Mingus was assisting the injured individual. Mingus added, “That was a potential of eighteen people — eighteen people [who] could have stopped to help preserve life.” Mingus stated his appreciation for the award and added that he felt “Very uncomfortable [being there]” at the ceremony. “I do not [trust] the police. I want folks to know that [the police] do not keep us safe. We keep us safe.”

Read the disturbing truths through:

In addition to racist police brutality, it is proven that over 40% of law enforcement officials are perpetrators of domestic violence as compared to the general public. Maybe that’s why when I called 911 twice in Albany when witnessing violent, public domestic abuse, no one came. Over half of the nation can’t afford an emergency $500 medical bill. The permafrost is rapidly melting, increasingly affecting the stability of the ground beneath our very feet. Youth suicide rights are at the highest they have ever been for children as young as twelve years old. Veteran suicide rights are over four times higher than the number of deaths of service members that occurred during military operations since 9/11. If they haven’t ended their own lives, veterans make up 9% of the adult homeless population. Going back to youth and the 40% number, LGBTQ+ kids make up 40% of the homeless youth population; and that’s just the youth openly out as queer.

As we head toward the tipping point of this country, where we need to decide right now if we will die horrific deaths or make this county ours, truly of and for the people, the final words Mingus gave in his speech everyone needs to deeply take in and comprehend: “Riots work!”

