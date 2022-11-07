Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, November 7, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

Subjects to be discussed are defined via the following specific hyperlink code … for the November 7, 2022nd broadcast. It may be heard “live” and/or “on demand” by way of this specific hyperlink:

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on the topics discussed which are defined by the broadcast’s guests.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201.

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

WHITE PLAINS, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, and YONKERS, NY — November 7, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from 10-10:30am ET

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit anticipating national election day results and defining the national and hyperlocal divisions that exist and their basis. Listen from 10:30-11am ET.

Ron Matten, Republican Politician from Yonkers presents a recap of those candidates vying for elected office locally. From 11-11:30am ET

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will focus on hyperlocal/international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.