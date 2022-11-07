World Premiere of Michael Shapiro’s VOICES to Take Place at New York City’s Famed Central Synagogue Timed to Coincide With the Anniversary of Kristallnacht – ALSO Livestreamed

New York, November 7, 2022 — The world premiere of award-winning classical music composer and conductor Michael Shapiro’s VOICES is set to take place at New York City’s famed Central Synagogue (652 Lexington Avenue, E. 55th Street) on Thursday, November 10 — timed to coincide with the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Tickets for the concert are free and available now by registering at the Central Synagogue website. This performance will feature Daniel Mutlu, the Senior Cantor of Central Synagogue, Ember Choral Arts and the American Modern Ensemble, conducted by Deborah Simpkin King.

The video broadcast from Central Synagogue will be livestreamed on its YouTube and Facebook channels, and a recording will be issued through Paumanok Records.

The concept for VOICES was born more than 20 years ago when Shapiro served as Music Consultant to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. According to Shapiro, “The composition delivers an ending that bespeaks longing for a Jewish homeland, through which the voices of those stilled by evil and tyranny will be heard.”

Paul Shaffer, whose background is in Orthodox Judaism, will take part in a Q&A with Shapiro prior to the event. Shaffer is an Emmy, Grammy, ASCAP and WGA winning singer, actor, composer, comedian and multi-instrumentalist. Shaffer is best-known as David Letterman’s musical director, band leader and sidekick for the entire run of both late-night shows: NBC’s Late Night with David Letterman (1982-1993) and CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman (1993-2015).