YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 11, 2022 – On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Yonkers City Council held a Real Estate Committee meeting and a Stated City Council meeting. All items on the agendas appear below, as well as the decisions taken by the City Council in regard to these items.﻿

Real Estate Committee Agenda

1. Resolution of the City Council of the City of Yonkers to declaring lead agency under SEQRA and scheduling a public hearing relating to the proposed amendment of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying zoning map to reclassify and rezone the properties located at 312, 316 and 322 Warburton Avenue (also known and designated on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers as Block 2151, Lot 34; Block 2151, Lot 31; and Block 2151, Lot 29, respectively) from BR district (restricted businesses, residences excluded) to B district (neighborhood business and apartment houses, medium density). (Moved to Stated City Council meeting agenda of November 9, 2022)

2. Resolution to issue a determination of significance pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (“SEQRA”) relating to an amendment to General Ordinance 4-2000, also known as Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers, and the accompanying zoning map to reclassify and rezone the properties located at 312, 316 and 322 Warburton Avenue (also known and designated on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers as Block 2151, Lot 34; Block 2151, Lot 31; and Block 2151, Lot 29, respectively) from BR district (restricted businesses, residences excluded) to B district (neighborhood business and apartment houses, medium density). (Moved to Rules Committee meeting agenda of November 15, 2022)

3. General Ordinance amending General Ordinance 4-2000, also known as Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying zoning map to reclassify and rezone the properties located at 312, 316 and 322 Warburton Avenue (also known and designated on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers as Block 2151, Lot 34; Block 2151, Lot 31; and Block 2151, Lot 29, respectively) from BR district (restricted businesses, residences excluded) to B district (neighborhood business and apartment houses, medium density). (Moved to Rules Committee meeting agenda of November 15, 2022)

4.Resolution of the City Council authorizing and directing the referral of the amended and restated petition of AMS Acquisitions, LLC and affiliated companies for (i) amendments to the zoning map and zoning ordinance of the City of Yonkers, and (ii) an amendment to the Downtown Master Plan of the City of Yonkers, affecting the real property known as 41 Buena Vista Avenue and designated on the City of Yonkers tax map as Section 1, Block 512, Lot 11; the properties known as 20 Palisade Avenue and 32 John Street, and designated on the City of Yonkers tax map as Section 1, Block 485, Lot 1 and Section 1, Block 475, Lot 51, respectively; and the properties 7 Overlook Terrace, 15 Overlook Terrace, 23 Overlook Terrace, 14 Overlook Terrace, 12 Overlook Terrace, 14 North Broadway (part), 16 North Broadway, 18 North Broadway, 50 North Broadway, 2 Baldwin Place, 10 Baldwin Place, and 18 Baldwin Place, and designated on the City of Yonkers tax map as Section 2, Block 2018, Lots 8, 12, 16, 18, 20, 25, 48 (part), 50, 51, 67, 71, 75, and 79, respectively. (Moved to Stated City Council meeting agenda of November 9, 2022 – Referral to City and County Planning Boards will to be voted on at meeting)

5.Resolution of the City Council to adopt the Ludlow Master Plan. (Moved to Rules Committee meeting agenda of November 15, 2020)

Stated City Council Meeting Agenda

1. Local Law – amending Chapter 8 of the Code of the City of Yonkers to authorize public bodies of the City of Yonkers to use videoconferencing to conduct meetings (Adopted 6-0)

2. Special Ordinance – authorizing and permitting the property owner of 62 Merriam Avenue, Block 5645, Lot 5.7, to make a long house sewer connection to the city’s sanitary system into Merriam Avenue (Adopted 6-0)

3. Resolution – authorizing and directing the referral of the amended and restated petition of AMS Acquisitions, LLC and affiliated companies (Adopted 6-0)

4. Resolution – urging voters on November 8, 2022 to pass ballot proposal No.1 entitled the Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 (Adopted with 4 votes. 2 Council Members abstained: Minority Leader Breen and Council Member Merante)

5. Resolution – adopting written procedures governing the use of videoconferencing (Adopted 6-0)

6. Resolution – approving an agreement between the Yonkers Board of Education/YPS and the Civil Service Employees Association Inc., Yonkers Non-Teaching Unit 9169, Local 1000 (Adopted 6-0)

7. Resolution – advice and consent to the appointment of Michael Calvi to the Landmarks Preservation Board (Adopted 6-0)

8. Resolution – Commissioner of Deeds (Adopted 6-0)

8a.(Addendum) – Resolution of the City Council of the City of Yonkers to declaring lead agency under SEQRA and scheduling a public hearing relating to the proposed amendment of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying zoning map to reclassify and rezone the propertie