YONKERS, NY — November 23, 2022 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10am-12Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12170194

YONKERS, NY— November 23, 2022 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano – From 10-10:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher follows thereafter with hyperlocal, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10:30am-12Noon ET.