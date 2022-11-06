Yonkers Police Advisement Regarding GOTV Rally at Sarah Lawrence

BRONXVILLE / YONKERS, NY —- November 5, 2022 —- Due to a large scheduled event tomorrow in the Lawrence Park section of the City, residents and commuters are advised of intermittent and temporary street closures in the affected areas – please see attached highlighted map.

Street closures may begin as early as 6 AM, with additional rolling closures throughout the day; slow re-opening is expected after 10 PM.

Kimball Avenue will be closed for the duration of the event.

Invited guests are advised to find legal street level parking south of the Cross County Parkway; event parking is limited – expect delays.

Commuters and residents should plan accordingly. This information is subject to change.

