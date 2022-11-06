Yonkers Police Department Close Another Unlawful Smoke Shop for Being Out of Compliance on a Multitude of Issues

YONKERS, NY -— November 5, 2022 —- The City of Yonkers Smoke Shop task force visited the store located at 403 McLean Avenue on Tuesday and found the business to be out of compliance: no Certificate of Occupancy and no dispensary or hemp licenses; a large quantity of illicit controlled substances were confiscated including CBD gummies and vape products, smokable hemp, banned synthetic cannabinoids (Delta 8 ), and concentrated cannabis oil (THC 90%). Summonses were issued and the business was closed until they can come into compliance with their C of O and licenses.

This isn’t about targeting legitimate businesses and building owners. It is about keeping our community safe and making sure these controlled substances are being sold in accordance with the law. #YonkersPD

# # #

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701