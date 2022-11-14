Yonkers Police Department Promotes, Appoints, and Hires Eleven Members

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza.
Photo Credit / Courtesy: Maurice Mercado / City of Yonkers, NY.

YONKERS, NY —November 14, 2022 — Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza presided over today’s promotion and appointment ceremony which was held in the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. The Mayor and Commissioner were proud to elevate three members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Department, and recognize six prior promotions and appointments. Two prior-service hires were also appointed as Probationary Police Officers, reinforcing the City’s commitment to public safety. The ceremony was held in the presence of family and friends. Congratulations to all and best wishes on your new assignments!

Promoted to Sergeant

Police Officer Paul Bousche
Detective Neville Bennett

Appointed to Detective

Police Officer David Gaffney

Appointed to Probationary Police Officer

Salvatore DiRosa
Justin Palladino

Recognized for prior Promotions and Appointments

Captain Richard Alaimo
Lieutenant Andrew Lane
Detective Sergeant Nicholas Minichino
Sergeant Vincent Saponara
Detective Anthony Massey
Detective Kevin Quinn

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway | Yonkers NY 10701

