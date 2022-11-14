Yonkers Police Department Promotes, Appoints, and Hires Eleven Members

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano
Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza.
Photo Credit / Courtesy: Maurice Mercado / City of Yonkers, NY.
YONKERS, NY —November 14, 2022 — Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza presided over today’s promotion and appointment ceremony which was held in the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. The Mayor and Commissioner were proud to elevate three members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Department, and recognize six prior promotions and appointments. Two prior-service hires were also appointed as Probationary Police Officers, reinforcing the City’s commitment to public safety. The ceremony was held in the presence of family and friends. Congratulations to all and best wishes on your new assignments!
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza presided over today’s promotion and appointment ceremony which was held in the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall.
Promoted to Sergeant
Police Officer Paul Bousche
Detective Neville Bennett
Appointed to Detective
Police Officer David Gaffney
Appointed to Probationary Police Officer
Salvatore DiRosa
Justin Palladino
Recognized for prior Promotions and Appointments
Captain Richard Alaimo
Lieutenant Andrew Lane
Detective Sergeant Nicholas Minichino
Sergeant Vincent Saponara
Detective Anthony Massey
Detective Kevin Quinn
SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway | Yonkers NY 10701