YONKERS, NY — November 25, 2022 — On Tuesday night, November 22, we got to watch the Yonkers City Council extend term limits for the second time in a row. I applaud the council members for sitting through two nights of commentary by city employees and residents. It was the political theater at its best, just blocks from Lionsgate. The individual members made up their minds even before the Council President presented the legislation in the rules committee. She would have never put it forward if she didn’t have the votes.
There were a few unscripted surprises. Mike Breen parted with the Yonkers GOP and voted in favor of extending term limits. Chairman John Larkin released a statement condemning the extension of term limits by council vote. The Yonkers GOP would have preferred to see a referendum, giving residents a voice in the legislation. However, Breen’s defection should not be seen as a surprise. He attempted the assembly race without Spano support and did not succeed.
In the few pieces of legislation Breen has initiated, he seems to favor the mayors’ need. The removal of the PE designation from the commissioner of building’s requirement was bad legislation. Breen equates that to a hospital administrator not being a physician, a flawed analogy. The mayor is the administrator, and the commissioner is the department head. How many hospitals hire an accountant to run anesthesiology? And let’s not forget that it was Breen who introduced the legislation to extend term limits in 2018.
Corazon Pineda-Issacs presented a concise and cogent argument against extending term limits. In retrospect, this should not be seen as a surprise either. Her words were eloquent, and her analogies were spot on. The council spent six weeks debating how trash should be picked up, but ten days on voting rights.
The real surprises came when the Council President and Majority Leader spoke. Lakisha Collins-Bellamy suffered a family tragedy and deserves credit for placing her duties in front of family obligations. She took the opportunity to set the record straight before her vote. Although this was not the right venue, I understand the emotion.
Tasha Diaz was completely out of line. She must have felt that the Council President’s speech would eclipse her “shining” star. Diaz addressed and disparaged her constituents and members of the gallery. Council members are not to enter into discussions with the gallery. Her words were inflammatory, which led to an altercation in the gallery and an arrest. She once again proved her unsuitability for public office.
Politicians and elected officials need to have thick skin. If you can’t take criticism, find another profession. If you think you can make everyone happy, you are deluded. Tuesday night’s performance by the council was an embarrassment to our city.
The subject of term limits and the irrational behavior of some council members is not about the mayor or his performance. Mike Spano has achieved a lot for Yonkers in the last four years. I don’t think we would have gotten here without Spano and his team at the helm, but legislation cannot be about one person. I advocated for a third term, because in 2018 Yonkers was in a financial mess and Mayor Mike had the trust of Governor Cuomo. While the mayor has done a good job in the last four years, he is not the only person capable of running this city and we are not in the same dire position as 2018.
So Ron Matten was for going against the will of the people in 2018. His explanation is nonsensical. Yonkers was in a financial mess after 8 years with Spano at the helm but now he was needed to turn things around?
“While the mayor has done a good job in the last four years, he is not the only person capable of running this city and we are not in the same dire position as 2018.”
Now Ron wants the people’s voices to be heard. He wasn’t the only person capable of running the city in 2018. And, he has given so much away to developers and corporations that Yonkers has little left to work with.
It has been apparent for months hat Spano was going to get his toadies to extend term limits again. Spano knows that he can’t win anywhere but in Yonkers.
My question to Ron is where was the Republican Party?
Why didn’t Republican leaders speak out forcefully before the vote?
Where were you Ron?
Ron
Since you requested an investigation into khader , have you heard anything?
I think Breen has the edge in a primary with Matten. Murtagh is floating the idea of primarying breen which is laughable
Murtaugh is no longer a Republican. He should run as a Democrat. He has been a fundraiser for Democrats.
Ron you’re a weak candidate. You should have beat Collins-Bellamy city-wide. ( You and Khader must be embarassed.) The only Yonkers GOP candidates which have a shot being mayor are Calvi, Merrante, Murtaugh, and Michael Martinelli. Councilwoman Williams a democratic councilwoman if she can mobilize the African American voters. Similar to the NYS Governor were Black voters where her firewall. The 1st District Councilwoman did what was honorable voting to keep term limits. Yonkers is an embarrassment throughout the state. (GOOMBAH CITY.)
Ron Matten is a weak candidate like Breen. The only Republicans who can have a shot city-wide are: Merrante, Martinelli, Barbato or Calvi.
Merante barely won his council district which is the best Republican district in Yonkers, so he can’t win.
Murtagh is washed up and his during his departing days on the council he awarded a contract to the firm sho hired him.
Barbato would be great but she is too far into her retirement.
Republicans need to look into the young generation of Nolan, O’Rourke, Sweeney, etc.
does the young Gen have the stones to takeover?
Nolan is a Spano Republican and will lose next year as Spano backed Democrats are running.
Nolan speaks like he has brain damage.
And Gille
Is Ron attempting to start a GOP Civil War? Merante and Breen are already opposing each other. Phil Gille and the Log Cabin faction will surely take advantage of this situation
Phil Gille for mayor.
Y did Nolan screw over Breen?
Because Jereis promised to help make sure Nolan doesn’t have any opposition next year if he didn’t help Breen which in turn helped Nader. Nolan didn’t even endorse Breen. He’s a one-termer.
Breen screwed Nolan when he ran and Nolan paid him back by doing the same
Breen endorsed Nolan early. I’m pretty sure he threw a fundraiser for the ingrate too. Good ol’ Jimmy will just keep patting himself on the back telling everyone how good a job he does while not accomplishing a single thing as a legislator.
Well said Ron. I too watched in disbelief Tasha’s exchange with those in the gallery. The meetings during the housing suit pale in comparison to her behavior! The meeting was completely out of control and Lakisha owns that. It was her responsibility to maintain order in the chamber.
Ron Matten gets to the heart of the matter in this piece. It’s not about Spano’s performance, or even whether term limits are a useful tool.
This is about how Yonkers city government looks like a circus with Mike Spano ring-leading his clowns. First, there’s Mike Breen embarrassing himself with the exact opposite term limits argument he had a month ago. Then, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy abusing her faith in God as an excuse for imposing her will over the entire city. And lastly, Tasha Diaz reminding us that she will never change; that she will forever be a crass, low-class opportunist who doesn’t actually care about her job or her city. Shame on all of them.
This guy thinks he’s the smartest in the room. Fortunately for the rest of us he’s just delusional and will have to stick to being such an integral part of the Yonkers Republican Party hahahaha
” Breen equates that to a hospital administrator not being a physician, a flawed analogy. The mayor is the administrator, and the commissioner is the department head. How many hospitals hire an accountant to run anesthesiology”
Hospital administrators normally are not doctors, and administrators don’t administrate specialty departments in a hospital such as your example using anesthesiology. The head of Anesthesiology will always be a Anesthesiologist. Bad comparison by the Author.
Ron Matten is such a political Troglodyte , pro G.O.P #TeamBreen against Nader Sayegh, talking about Breen as if that dummkopf was the best thing to hit Yonkers since Stew Leonard’s. Now because Breen didn’t vote with the party , and will probably be out, Matten could highlight his flaws publicly. That is the issue with party politics, its never who’s best for the people it is who is good for the party at that moment. Matten does not care about the people of Yonkers. He wants to claim Yonkers rights because he grew up on Valentine, but the man went to private schools and plays an instrument. Obviously never had his ear to the pavement, and his heart with the people.
Ron Matten was one of the main ring leaders at the showdown at city hall the other night. Egging people on, subliminally pushing for violence, while attempting to be slick about it. “Hey man can I shake your hand and say hello”
He pushed for others to make outburst , and throw verbal abuse at the council. The man has no integrity, he needs to concentrate on his head maintenance position at New York Med and leave Yonkers alone. Read what he writes on other social media networks, the guy likes to start trouble, and preys on the below average citizens frustrations and fear. He uses data, and statistics in inappropriate ways on many of his posts outside of this article , to manipulate readers. I do not like him, he pushed Breen to run a dirty campaign , Matten is a nobody in this town, a pigmy, a Troglodyte.
Joseph Sayegh, my analogy is spot on, but I guess you lack basic reasoning. It was your uncle who began the dirty campaign. Merry Christmas and enjoy the year.
No honestly it really is not spot on , find me an example. Not head of a hospital, the head of a department. We can agree to disagree about the 2nd part, and 3rd how did you know it was me =) Merry Christmas to you as well !
Your analogy is weak, similar to your failed Council President campaign. Have you ever even been part of a winning campaign? I didn’t think so.
The Sayegh team definitely started the dirty tactics. Why did they cry when the favor was returned?
Hey Ronnie, get your head out of Merante’s a$$. The GOP in Yonkers is dead and stinkin’.
Ronald Weasley! How could you?!?!?
not cool ron
It’s rather easy to critique Councilwoman Diaz for addressing the audience. However, Mr. Matten fails to mention that certain members of the audience were completely out of control. They were disruptive with foul language and shouting over the comments of Councilmembers. Perhaps the first question that should be asked is why was this behavior from the audience permitted? It was even published in another publication that the City Council President was referred to repeatedly as a “black puppet”. This meeting certainly was not a shining moment for the CoY. However, Mr. Matten let’s not pretend the audience was packed with alter servers. When you sow discord and rudeness don’t be surprised if that is what you reap. You may find Councilwoman Diaz unsuitable for office Mr. Matten but if I was a betting person I would put up my house that she does more to assist the poor and disenfranchised people of Yonkers in one week than you do all year.
There was discord and rudeness both from the citizens against the term limits change and the city employees who were told to be there to support it. The “four more years” chants when council members voted “yes” and booing of an elderly woman speaking when it was her turn was also out of order, but the clerk and council president couldn’t/didn’t remove them either.
While Ron Matten was tough on Tasha Diaz, it seems that this piece is a general condemnation of the entire process this past two weeks. And he is right to condemn this farce of a legislative process.
Ron your a flip flop just recently you were standing outside of a polling place for Mike Breen and for the last six months you were the mouthpiece for
Breen while spreading lies about Nader Sayegh. You are a lying dirtbag.
There were no lies told