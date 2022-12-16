A Message From Bronxville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Roy Montesano

The Bronxville Tribune Edition

BRONXVILLE, NY — December 16, 2023 — Last week, we had an experience and, ultimately, an important learning opportunity with our boys’ Varsity basketball team. Prior to a scheduled game with The Leffell School, one of our players posted to social media about the upcoming game and, in extremely poor judgment, used a Kanye West song as the backdrop to the post. As you may be aware, Kanye West has recently been associated with several antisemitic statements and, as such, any use of his music sends a message that is inconsistent with our values and teachings.

The Bronxville School community stands united against all acts of hatred. The school will not and has not shied away from addressing concerns in this area swiftly, thoughtfully and in developmentally appropriate ways for our students. To that end, when made aware of this post by The Leffell School’s administration, we quickly decided to forfeit the game. While that was an appropriate first step, the important teaching opportunity is what came next.

The BHS administration brought the team together to discuss the impact of this post and then decided to bring the team to Leffell to apologize to the coaches and athletes in person. The teams came together at half court, shook hands and then engaged in conversation. To the credit of The Leffell School, all those present were open to this conversation and accepted our apology with dignity and respect. I also commend our team for not just showing up but being truly present for this difficult experience.

While I think we can all agree that we sincerely regret that this incident occurred, I write to you today because I do appreciate the meaningful learning opportunity that it has yielded. Accomplished college basketball coach Pat Summit once said, “Accountability is essential to personal growth, as well as team growth. How can you improve if you’re never wrong? If you don’t admit a mistake and take responsibility for it, you’re bound to make the same one again.”

Indeed, I believe that our basketball team has reflected on this issue and, this week, students far beyond our basketball team have been talking about what occurred. A key component of The Bronxville Promise is to Engage the World, becoming informed about the world being Bronxville. It is my sincere hope that this experience has served as an example of how the impact – regardless of intent – of someone’s words or actions can have a profound effect on others.

In closing, I want to reiterate my respect and appreciation for The Leffell School and to commend our High School administration, for immediately putting the game aside and seeing their team as student athletes who needed to learn from this experience.

Should you have any questions or comments about this situation, I encourage you to contact me at rmontesano@bronxvilleschool. org or 914-395-0500, ext. 1316.

