A Yonkers Man Was Shot Early This Afternoon at the 200 Block of South 9th Avenue

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 19, 2022 — Shortly after 1:30 P.M. this Monday, December 19, 2022, Mount Vernon Police responded to the area of 220 South 9th Avenue on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived at the scene they located a man, later identified as 48-year-old, as Garfield Jones of Yonkers, laying on the ground suffering from gun-shot wound to the right side of the head. Police Officers and Firefighters of MVFD immediately began rendering aid to Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx where he is expected to recover.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department with the assistance of members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the incident.

Mount Vernon Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510; all calls will be kept confidential. One can also submit an anonymous tip via “Text-a-Tip” with your tip to 847411