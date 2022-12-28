Assemblyman Nader Sayegh’s Legislation Bolsters Disaster Preparedness

Requires Storm Power Outage Restoration to Prioritize 1st Responders and Residents With Life Support Medical Devices

ALBANY, NY — December 28, 2022 — As our climate warms, we’re experiencing stronger blizzards, more flash flooding, and more destructive storms. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed two more of my bills into law, requiring utility companies to prioritize service restoration for our most vulnerable residents and first responders. The legislation prioritizes restoration for residents who depend on life-saving medical devices, and restoring power to 1st responders including police, fire, and ambulance services.

Legislation (A.3217A/S.931A) assures that Individuals Who Use Certain Medical Devices Have Access to Electricity during Emergencies. Legislation (A.3318C/S.926C) Requires Electric Companies Restoring Services to Police Departments, Fire Departments, and Ambulance Services to Notify Local County Offices of Emergency Management within 24 Hours if the Company Cannot Restore Their Electric Power.

From billing to blackouts, we must continue to hold utility companies accountable. These common-sense reforms passed with strong bipartisan support in both houses of the legislature and I thank my colleague, Senator Anna M. Kaplan for her support and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing the legislation into law.

Source: Kerry Donovan | Director of Communications | Office of NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS-AD 90 – Yonkers, NY).