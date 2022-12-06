Broad Diversity of Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Population in the U.S. Identify as Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
By Lindsay M. Monte and Hyon B. Shin

20.6 Million People in the U.S. Identify as Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY —There are 20.6 million people who identify as Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander alone (not in combination with another race), making up 6.2% of the nation’s population, according to the 2020 Census.

But it’s not until these numbers are broken down that the incredible diversity of this population becomes clear.

Using recently released data from both the 2020 Census and the American Community Survey’s (ACS) 5-year estimates, we detail the diversity of the racial and ethnic composition of this population and its geographic distribution…

Read more: https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/05/aanhpi-population-diverse-geographically-dispersed.html

 

