Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Is Likely to Challenge Present Westchester County Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins for the Office of Westchester County Executive who will both bye to succeed present Westchester County Executive George Latimer

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 4, 2022– Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris writes that the prospect of the United States Supreme Court redefining and dismissing federal public-corruption laws bodes well for former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Westchester County resident is likely to contest present Westchester County Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins who is known to be interested in succeeding present Westchester County Executive George Latimer who is term-limited and who is known to be supportive of Ken Jenkins likely bid to succeed him in office.

The rationale for the conclusion defined in the opening paragraph was best expressed by Amy Howe, founder of the SCOTUSblog.com which covers the U.S. Supreme Court comprehensively, without bias and according to the highest journalistic and legal ethical standards. She reported that the United States Supreme Court heard oral argument on Monday, November 27, 2022 in the latest in a series of cases involving the reach of federal public-corruption laws. “The question before the justices in Percoco v United States is whether an individual can be convicted of violating those laws even when he is not a government official or employee. The defendant in the case, Joseph Percoco, warns that allowing his conviction to stand would be a “startling expansion of federal bribery law” that could leave “lobbyists, donors, and virtually every other politically active individual at the mercy of headline-hungry prosecutors.”

“Percoco served as a senior aide to Andrew Cuomo, then the governor of New York, from 2011 to 2016. In April 2014, Percoco stepped down from his position in Cuomo’s office to manage Cuomo’s re-election campaign. In the summer and fall of 2014, while Percoco was still a private citizen, a real estate developer paid Percoco $35,000 to help him avoid having to enter into a “labor peace agreement” with local unions. In December 2014, five days before Percoco officially returned to his position in the governor’s office, he called the head of a state development agency and urged him to let the development move ahead without the agreement; after the call, the agency head told another agency executive that he was receiving “pressure” from his “principals.” The next day, state officials reversed the decision that the developer needed to reach an agreement with the unions.”

“In 2018, Percoco was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for violating (among other things) a federal fraud law that makes it a crime to deprive members of the public of the intangible right to honest services. On appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit agreed with the government that Percoco owed the general public a duty of honest services. Because of his relationship with Cuomo and the likelihood that Percoco would return to state government, the court of appeals concluded, he had a “position of power and trust.” Percoco came to the Supreme Court in February, and in June the justices agreed to weigh in.”

“In his brief in the Supreme Court, Percoco stresses that the court of appeals’ decision upholding his conviction relied on that court’s 1982 decision in United States v. Margiotta, holding that private citizens can owe a duty to the public if they effectively control government officials or influence government action.”

“But the Supreme Court’s recent decisions make clear, Percoco argues, that Margiotta is no longer good law. In 2010, in Skilling v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled that the honest-services fraud law applies only to “paradigmatic cases of bribery and kickbacks.” Six years later, in McDonnell v. United States, the court explained that bribery laws are “concerned not with influence in the abstract, but rather with the sale of one’s official position.” Because private citizens cannot take official action or use their positions to bring about government action, Percoco contends, they cannot violate federal fraud laws.”

“Percoco also cautions that the 2nd Circuit’s rule could have sweeping implications not only for lobbyists and donors but also for the family members of public officials, who “hold unparalleled access and influence” and whose “independent business interests may be in a position to benefit from state action.”

“The federal government counters that there is no bright-line rule requiring an individual to hold a government position before he has an obligation to provide the public with honest services. An individual can still have a duty of honest services, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar writes, if he “has been selected to work for the government” or if he “actually exercises the powers of a government position with the acquiescence of the relevant government personnel.” Percoco’s contrary suggestion that honest-services fraud laws do not apply to private citizens, Prelogar argues, would create a “readily manipulable exception” that would allow someone to avoid liability simply by not signing an employment contract.”

“In this case, the government insists, the facts show that Percoco had “the functional control and authority that mattered” for purposes of the honest-services law. While Percoco was working on Cuomo’s re-election campaign, the government stresses, his position in the governor’s office remained vacant. Percoco continued to use his government offices in Albany and New York City while working on the campaign, and he “continued to participate in state operations and policy decisions.” By August 2014, Percoco was already telling his bank and others that he would be returning to the Cuomo administration, and he made the phone calls that led to his conviction after he had signed papers to return to state government – and just a few days before he actually returned. In those phone calls, the government adds, Percoco gave instructions to government employees who believed that they were compelled to follow them.”

“The government dismisses Percoco’s warnings about the possible repercussions if his conviction is upheld. Family members or lobbyists would not face criminal liability, the government reasons, because they are neither incoming government officials nor effectively acting as government officials.”

On the same day that they hear oral argument in Percoco’s case, the justices will also hear the case of Louis Ciminelli, a government contractor who was convicted of wire fraud for his work with a state insider to obtain a $750 million contract to develop the greater Buffalo area. As David Kwok explains in his preview of the case for SCOTUSblog, Ciminelli’s conviction rested on the theory that he had deprived the non-profit tasked with allocating the development funds of its right to control the bidding process. Both Percoco and Ciminelli hope that, as it has in the past, the Supreme Court will use their cases to further narrow the reach of public-corruption laws.

On November 28, 2022 Amy Howe wrote, “The Supreme Court appears poised to reverse the conviction of a powerful New York political aide who took money in exchange for helping to facilitate a real estate development. Joseph Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison for violating a federal fraud law that makes it a crime to deprive members of the public of the intangible right to “honest services.” But justices of all ideological stripes were concerned on Monday that upholding the conviction of Percoco, who served as the manager of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s re-election campaign when he took the actions that led to his conviction, could have far-reaching effects for other private citizens – most notably, lobbyists.

“In 2014, a developer paid Percoco $35,000 for his help to avoid having to enter into a “labor peace agreement” with local unions. Percoco urged the head of a state agency to allow the development to go forward without the need for such an agreement – which it did. A few days later, Percoco ended his job on Cuomo’s campaign and returned to his former role as a senior official in the governor’s office.

“Representing Percoco, lawyer Yaakov Roth told the justices that when Percoco promoted the development he was a private citizen who did not receive a salary and “possessed no legal authority to bind the state or make decisions for it.” Although Percoco may have had influence within the state government because of his “years of public service” and his “close relationship to the Cuomo family,” that influence does not create any duty to the public and cannot be the basis for a bribery conviction, Roth said.

“Instead, Roth continued, a bribery conviction requires a connection to actual power – that is, someone is taking a bribe in exchange for exercising power that he officially has or expects to have soon. The power can come by virtue of the individual’s position as a government official, Roth observed, or if he has been delegated that power as an agent of the government. And when someone has that kind of power, Roth explained, he has a duty to the public that can form the basis for a bribery conviction.

“Roth faced questions about how far his proposed rule would extend. Justice Elena Kagan asked about a scenario in which a public official briefly resigns so that he can take a bribe but then returns to his job almost immediately. Under your theory, she suggested to Roth, the official couldn’t be charged under the bribery statute as long as he wasn’t in public office when he took the bribe.

“But even if the justices believed that Percoco’s proposed rule might be underinclusive, they were far more concerned that the government’s proposed rule would be overinclusive, turning the proverbial “revolving door” between government service and the private sector into a pathway to prison.

“Representing the federal government, Assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General Nicole Reaves told the justices that Percoco was effectively functioning as a government official when he “accepted multiple bribes” to instruct the state agency to reverse its decision that his client needed to reach a “labor peace agreement.” She outlined a three-part test to determine whether a private individual is functioning as a government official and therefore can be held liable under federal bribery laws: whether supervisors and subordinates recognize that someone is effectively operating as a government official; whether the individual has the power to command other employees to take a specific act; and whether there are other “trappings” of a government role.

“But the justices were almost uniformly skeptical of the government’s argument. Chief Justice John Roberts observed that someone could meet the criteria that Reaves outlined without ever having any official responsibilities.

“Kagan noted that although someone inside the government might be aware that a private citizen is functioning as a government official, someone outside the government – such as a lobbyist’s client – would not have any way to know that. And those outsiders, she emphasized, could also be prosecuted under federal public-corruption laws by paying the defendant. The government’s test, she stressed, “gives the outsider no real notice” that he could be violating the law.

“Justice Neil Gorsuch asked Reaves to explain the origin of the government’s three-part test, noting that it is “certainly not in the text” of the federal bribery laws. When Reaves responded that the factors were “inherent in the nature of being a public official,” Gorsuch was unmoved, referring to “the brooding omnipresence of the law.”

“Justice Samuel Alito asked Reaves to address a scenario involving “someone who is a super, super effective lobbyist”: a childhood friend and former teammate of an elected official who later worked as the official’s campaign manager.

“Reaves countered that “mere influence is not enough to trigger” federal public-corruption laws, because the lobbyist wouldn’t actually be functioning as a government employee even if she had a close connection to one government official.

“Gorsuch pushed back, telling Reaves that Washington, D.C., “is full of such persons” and that close advisers to presidents “are often taken quite seriously.” Many of those people, Gorsuch posited, would effectively be government officials under the government’s multi-part test “or at least they’d have to have a very long trial” to make that determination.

“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson chimed in, asking how to distinguish someone like Percoco from a lobbyist. Your test, she told Reaves, seems to “sweep in people” who “overstay their welcome” or keep in touch with former colleagues after leaving government employment.

“Kagan appeared to agree. The “strongest part of your case,” she told Reaves, “is the fact that this is a guy who was a former government official” who took the action at the heart of the case while on a “hiatus” to run Cuomo’s campaign. But the government’s test, Kagan continued, doesn’t require any of those facts. Kagan asked Reaves for an example of “someone who is not a former official and is not a future official” who could still meet the government’s three-part test. But, she cautioned, it doesn’t seem possible without “making it look like the guy’s just a really, really good lobbyist.”

“Justice Sonia Sotomayor wondered aloud why the government needed to rely on a “functional government official” theory at all. Instead, she asked, why can’t the test be whether, as Roth suggested, the private citizen is acting as an agent of the government?

“Justice Clarence Thomas had a slightly different objection. He told Reaves that he was “curious” about New York’s failure to prosecute Percoco and deemed it “rather odd” that “this broad federal prosecution is taking place” under “what some have termed a catch-all provision.” In truth, he concluded, it seemed as if the federal government was “using a federal law to impose ethical standards on state activity.”

“During his time at the lectern, Roth urged the justices to reverse the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upholding Percoco’s conviction on honest-services fraud and direct the lower courts to acquit him. Although the justices seemed inclined to do so, a decision in the case is not expected until sometime next year.

