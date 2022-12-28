Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

ALBANY, NY — December 28, 2022 — Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing and Treatment

128 Statewide Deaths Reported from December 24th to December 27th

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.

“As New Yorkers prepare to welcome the new year, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take common prevention measures — like staying up to date on vaccines and practicing proper hygiene — to protect from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals. The Governor recently updated New Yorkers on the state’s winter health preparedness efforts.

Last week, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age. The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible.

The Health Department’s weekly flu surveillance report, with data through Dec. 17th, shows influenza remains widespread throughout the state, with a total of 217,094 positive cases across all 62 counties reported to date and five pediatric deaths. Additionally, there were 61 outbreaks in acute care and long-term care facilities, announced yesterday in a DOH press release.

Outside of New York City, week-over-week lab-confirmed flu cases are up 4 percent, rising from 34,599 cases to 36,047. The report also found that confirmed cases in New York City dropped 19 percent, while overall hospitalizations were down 3 percent from the previous week ending on December 17th at 2,709 hospitalizations across the state.

Governor Hochul previously launched a public awareness campaign featuring New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett speaking directly to New Yorkers about the three viruses now circulating in the state with similar symptoms and the potential to cause serious illness. Produced by the New York State Department of Health, the videos include a short clip and a longer version geared toward parents; and a version aimed specifically at health care providers.

The Governor also asked New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

In addition, Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccine as flu season is widespread across New York State. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.

The State Department of Health is continuing its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. Advertisements in both English and Spanish language began running last month.

For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find- vaccines/.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 18.69

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 23.86

Test Results Reported – 38,206

Total Positive – 3,652

Percent Positive – 8.66%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.37%**

Patient Hospitalization – 3,859 (+213)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,704*

Patients in ICU – 403 (+34)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 179 (+13)

Total Discharges – 380,076 (+1,366)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 128*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60,308*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 76,721

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Sunday, December 25, 2022 Monday, December 26, 2022 Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Capital Region 12.98 12.18 11.57 Central New York 11.31 10.39 10.00 Finger Lakes 14.54 13.80 12.97 Long Island 43.04 40.90 38.27 Mid-Hudson 30.81 29.20 27.17 Mohawk Valley 13.54 13.51 11.89 New York City 31.25 29.43 27.10 North Country 11.73 10.40 9.79 Southern Tier 12.41 11.78 11.24 Western New York 13.41 12.12 10.19 Statewide 27.35 25.79 23.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, December 25, 2022 Monday, December 26, 2022 Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Capital Region 6.78% 6.83% 6.81% Central New York 5.29% 5.25% 5.40% Finger Lakes 7.26% 7.10% 7.04% Long Island 9.65% 9.75% 9.93% Mid-Hudson 8.63% 8.56% 9.49% Mohawk Valley 6.64% 6.92% 7.01% New York City 7.73% 7.85% 8.10% North Country 5.46% 5.26% 5.43% Southern Tier 5.59% 5.57% 5.82% Western New York 13.42% 13.31% 13.13% Statewide 8.04% 8.09% 8.37%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, December 25, 2022 Monday, December 26, 2022 Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Bronx 8.94% 9.19% 9.20% Kings 5.91% 5.88% 6.39% New York 7.82% 8.13% 8.41% Queens 9.74% 10.07% 9.91% Richmond 8.77% 8.42% 7.89%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 3,652 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 6,426,770. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 76,680 25 Allegany 10,528 3 Broome 57,218 32 Cattaraugus 18,850 2 Cayuga 19,890 11 Chautauqua 28,698 10 Chemung 26,162 7 Chenango 11,592 1 Clinton 21,920 12 Columbia 13,327 6 Cortland 13,017 7 Delaware 9,860 12 Dutchess 82,227 43 Erie 262,864 21 Essex 7,453 2 Franklin 11,835 1 Fulton 16,207 8 Genesee 16,250 4 Greene 10,611 2 Hamilton 1,068 – Herkimer 17,039 8 Jefferson 26,202 16 Lewis 7,180 3 Livingston 14,075 1 Madison 16,447 1 Monroe 187,485 83 Montgomery 14,682 3 Nassau 534,414 430 Niagara 58,271 4 NYC 2,999,453 1,754 Oneida 67,293 25 Onondaga 139,362 42 Ontario 25,485 15 Orange 135,003 118 Orleans 10,287 4 Oswego 33,682 17 Otsego 12,937 11 Putnam 30,625 22 Rensselaer 40,751 15 Rockland 115,590 84 Saratoga 60,039 32 Schenectady 42,542 21 Schoharie 6,425 3 Schuyler 4,275 1 Seneca 7,454 4 St. Lawrence 25,784 9 Steuben 24,847 8 Suffolk 552,823 399 Sullivan 23,803 29 Tioga 13,766 1 Tompkins 25,936 19 Ulster 41,753 16 Warren 18,423 12 Washington 15,362 8 Wayne 21,381 6 Westchester 325,517 218 Wyoming 9,776 1 Yates 4,344 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 151 78 51.7% 73 48.3% Central New York 65 40 61.5% 25 38.5% Finger Lakes 300 87 29.0% 213 71.0% Long Island 826 354 42.9% 472 57.1% Mid-Hudson 435 199 45.7% 236 54.3% Mohawk Valley 49 26 53.1% 23 46.9% New York City 1,728 799 46.2% 929 53.8% North Country 53 21 39.6% 32 60.4% Southern Tier 79 22 27.8% 57 72.2% Western New York 173 70 40.5% 103 59.5% Statewide 3,859 1,696 43.9% 2,163 56.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

From Saturday, December 24th to Tuesday, December 27th, there were 128 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 60,308. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 11 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 1 Dutchess 5 Erie 2 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Kings 18 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Monroe 4 Nassau 12 New York 11 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 13 Richmond 5 Saratoga 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 17 Tioga 2 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Westchester 9 Grand Total 128

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. Where noted, totals include four days of cumulative data from 12/24/2022-12/27/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends. Data affected is marked with an asterisk.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

