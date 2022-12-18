Hanukkah Festival To Be Celebrated with Increased Displays of Jewish Pride Confronting the Recent Uptick in Antisemitism

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 18, 2022 —Hanukkah which begins on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, when the first candle of the menorah is lit—and concludes December 26th, 2022—the last day of the eight-day holiday.

Hanukkah — the Festival of Lights — celebrates the rededication of the Jewish Holy Temple in Jerusalem in 165 BCE after a small band of Maccabees were miraculously victorious over a vast Syrian-Greek army. Once they rededicated the Temple, the Jews found only enough pure oil to light the Temple’s menorah/candelabra for one day, but it miraculously lasted for eight days.

Today, Jews the world over celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a menorah and adding a candle each night for eight nights. In 1973, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign which brought the holiday to the public and made it part of the mainstream holiday season in the United States. There are thousands of public menorah lightings and Hanukkah events around the world. Many of these international and local events, including those in our area, can be found in the world’s largest directory of Hanukkah celebrations at Hanukkah.org.

This year’s celebrations bring added significance as Jewish communities worldwide mark the year of Hakhel, the Jewish Year of Gathering, a once-every-seven-year effort to organize and host Jewish gatherings focused on unity, Torah learning, and practice.

A particularly resonant Hannukah message this year will be a teaching of the Rebbe, who taught that the menorah shows that even a little light can dispel much darkness. The message of Hanukkah is that light can and does overcome darkness and adversity, with the added importance of community and the support it brings.

As antisemitic incidents have seen a recent surge coupled with the explicit embrace of these hateful sentiments by leading figures with massive platforms, Jewish communities around the world are more determined than ever to show that the only appropriate way to respond is not by caving in fear, but instead participating in their communities with proud displays of Jewish pride.

Hanukkah is celebrated by displaying a personal menorah/candelabra, explaining the Hanukkah foods traditionally eaten by Jews in honor of the holiday. Oil-based foods—such as sufganiyot (doughnuts) and latkes (potato pancakes)—are extremely popular and are eaten to commemorate the miracle of the oil.

While Judaism is generally celebrated at home or in a synagogue, Hanukkah is intended to be observed publicly as it is observed by publicizing the Hanukkah miracle and promoting its message of light and hope. More than 15,000 large public Hanukkah menorahs are sponsored by Chabad each year around the globe.

One can learn more at the Hanukkah.org website which is a great resource for readers to learn more about the holiday. The website is the largest Hanukkah site, with how-to guides, traditional Hanukkah recipes, videos and background on the holiday, Hanukkah e-cards and a fun kid’s section and all kinds of Hanukkah material. The site also hosts the world’s largest Hanukkah event directory, including events in many areas.

A Global Hanukkah Awareness Campaign

Hanukkah emphasizes that each and every individual has the unique power to illuminate the entire world. It was to encourage this profound idea that the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign in 1973, of which many communities throughout Westchester County hold public Hanukkah activities are a part of holiday. The menorah faces the street, the Rebbe notes, and so bypassers immediately feel “the effect of the light, which illuminates the outside and the environment.” In the half-century since, the Rebbe’s campaign has brought Hanukkah into the mainstream and altered awareness and practice of the festival, returning what some mistakenly dismissed as a minor holiday to its roots as a public proclamation of the triumph of freedom over oppression and a mainstay of Jewish cultural and religious life.

Chabad-Lubavitch’s annual Hanukkah campaign has distributed millions of menorahs to Jews around the world, and erected thousands of public menorahs to share its universal message of light over darkness with humanity at large. This year’s Hanukkah campaign will be one of unprecedented light and joy, seeing Chabad reach 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries. For the first time in two years, energetic crowds will once again be gathering on streets and thoroughfares, in great metropolises and small towns alike, to participate in the more than 15,000 large public menorahs Chabad will place worldwide. Even as crowds gather again, the Hanukkah parades and drive-in events, that ensured safe events last year, will go on, and this year more than 6,500 Hanukkah menorah-topped cars will hit the road in Chabad menorah parades to share the Hanukkah message of hope and joy around the globe.

An estimated 10 million unique visitors will use the practical how-to guides and discover the many layers of meaning at Chabad.org’s popular Hanukkah.org website. Chabad will help bring the light and celebration of Hanukkah into homes everywhere by distributing approximately 64 million Hanukkah candles, more than 700,000 menorah kits, and 2.5 million holiday guides in 17 languages.