Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the December 12, 2022nd broadcast: Shortlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12176228

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined during the broadcast.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — December 12, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit who helps us discern and define the national political demeanor, via-a-vis the changing demographics of the nation, the pertinence of the Make America Great Again demeanor that would eventually be recognized to not having been as responsive to the needs of Latinos as had been initially been contemplated. MAGA failed to serve the Hispanic electorate because Trump’s advocacy for making America great again did not balance the include the needs of Hispanic-Americans. Hispanic-Americans have moved from their initial and reluctant political stance before Trump’s election win to now demanding candidates incorporate their needs with equal fervor to their growing political largesse which is strengthening Democrats likely future wins while lessening MAGA’s one-time prominence. Has the one-time adopted MAGA political demeanor killed its future prospects for elections to come? From 10-10:30am ET

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor will exp;lore the waning prominence of Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Why and how have his verbal, albeit too often vacuous verbal dexterity failed him and may actually undermine prevent Westchester County Deputy County Executive Kenneth Jenkins furute succession prospects next year. From 10:30-11am ET

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig continues to delve into human nature, its effect on the political and economic prospect of what has long been described as America’s success. The independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally while lauded for its incite has yet to eclipse the diversity and challenges of disparity that a homogeneous society need no consider. Can America succeed? The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. Can the world meld and interweave national boundaries to one of human respect?It consists of 30 throughout the world. Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Is the concept simply too esoteric for universals adoption, or does the concept’s humane and validity respecting the entire human race win over time? Listen from 11-11:30am ET.

The final segment of the day is with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor with respect to the latest international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.