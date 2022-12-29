NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh on the Westchester On the Level Radio Broadcast with Host Hezi Aris – Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10am-12Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12181592

YONKERS, NY — December 30, 2022 — As our climate warms, we’re experiencing stronger blizzards, more flash flooding, and more destructive storms. Recognizing that pertinent fact was the recent announcement that Governor Kathy Hochul had signed two more recent bills initiated by NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh. One requires utility companies to prioritize service restoration to the most vulnerable residents and first responders. The legislation prioritizes restoration for residents who depend on life-saving medical devices, and restoring power to 1st responders including police, fire, and ambulance services.

Further, the Legislation (A.3217A/S.931A) assures that individuals who use certain medical devices have access to electricity during emergencies as noted in Legislation (A.3318C/S.926C) which requires electricity companies restore services to police departments, fire departments, and ambulance services to notify local county offices of emergency management within 24 Hours if the company in question cannot restore their electric power.

From billing to blackouts, utility companies must be held accountable. These common-sense reforms passed with strong bipartisan support in both houses of the legislature. Assemblyman Nader Sayegh recognized Senator Anna M. Kaplan for her support and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing the legislation into law. For this inquisitive over how such legislation is formalized and presented, tune in from 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune publisher/editor follows thereafter with respect to county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.

###