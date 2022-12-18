PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Audit Committee – Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Public Notice
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
Audit Committee Meeting
will be held on
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022
at 1:00 p.m.

 Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yedcorp.com<http://www.yedcorp.com>

Link to Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/YEDC-Audit-Draft-Agenda-12-20-2022.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/YEDC-Draft-Audit-Committee-Meeting-Packet-12-20-2022.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency |
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>