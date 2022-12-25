PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the IDA Office

Public Notice

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

BOARD MEETING

will be held on

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

at 11:00 a.m.

Meeting will be held:

 

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yedcorp.com

Link to Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-12-2022-Agenda.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Meeting-Materials-1.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com