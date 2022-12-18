PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Audit Committee Meeting – Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Public Notice
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING
Will be held
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022
at 12:00 p.m.

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

AUDIT MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Audit-Committee-Meeting-Draft-Agenda-12-2022.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/IDA-Audit-Committee-Draft-Meeting-Packet-12-20-2022-1.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency |
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>