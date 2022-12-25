PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the IDA Office

Public Notice
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
Regular Board of Directors Meeting
will be held on
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2022
at 10:30 a.m.
Meeting will be held:
Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/
