PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the IDA Office

Tribune Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, YIDA, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Public Notice

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

Regular Board of Directors Meeting

will be held on

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2022

at 10:30 a.m.

Meeting will be held:

 

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

 

BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/

  # # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com