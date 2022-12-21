Puerto Rico: Statehood or Independence with José Román on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 10am-12Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the Wednesday, December 21st, 2021 broadcast –

YONKERS, NY— December 20, 2022 — Host José Román inaugurates the first broadcast that will be heard once a month in discussion over the future of Puerto Rico. Will Puerto Ricans seek statehood or independence? It was on December 17th that the House of Representatives passed the first-ever binding referendum to either join the U.S. as the 51st state, or gain independence. The referendum was named the Puerto Rico Status Act.

The Puerto Rico Status Act would include three options for voters to choose between at a referendum. The choices are to grant Puerto Rico statehood, to grant it independence or to grant it independence while retaining some U.S. affiliations. The bill also covers some procedures for how the changes could be implemented and designates resources for a voter education campaign.

Even though the bill is not presently anticipated to pass in the U.S. Senate, it does symbolize progress to the territory’s 3 million inhabitant’s long sought dream of attaining political autonomy. The bill gained the support from President Beiden’s Administration. The measure passed with a bipartisan vote of 233 to 191, with 16 Republicans and 217 Democrats in approval. The House made a similar initiative more than 10 years ago, but this time it includes a requirement that the federal government honors the results of this referendum, whatever it may be.

Following its colonization under Spain in the early 16th Century, Puerto Rico became an American territory in 1898. Puerto Ricans were granted American citizenship in 1917, but still lack representation in Congress and cannot vote in presidential elections.

The Wednesday broadcast will be hosted by Joe Roman, who is bilingual, fluent in Spanish and English, assisted by Hezi Aris. Listen and participate in either language from 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter delving into hyperlocal, county, national, and international news with commensurate analysis from 11am-12Noon ET.