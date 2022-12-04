Redistricting In Westchester County Appears to Create a More Favorable District 15 for Democrats

Mark Fang, Democrat, potential candidate vying to represent Westchester County District 15

BRONXVILLE, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 4, 2022 — The redistricting process has lead interest among Democrats to challenge the County Legislator District 15 Republican James Nolan. The preliminary front runners for the Democratic Nomination are Mark Fang, Ruth Walter, and Lisa Do Hofflich. Mark Fang is the Commissioner of Human Rights for the City of Yonkers and an active member of the Armed Forces with strong roots in the Yonkers Democratic Party. Many Democrats appear ready to turn the page on Ruth Walter after failing 2 out of 3 of her past bids for County Legislator. Ruth Walter lost the Yonkers portion of her district in all 3 of her bids for County Legislator. Lisa Do Hofflich is a former staffer of Sen Gillibrand and a resident of Mount Vernon.

Lisa Do Hofflich, a Democrat, has shown interest in vying to represent Westchester County as Legislator representing District 15.

Ruth Walter is vying to represent Westchester County as Legislator to District 15, a position she was held. She is a Democrat.

James Nolan is the incumbent Westchester County Legislator representing District 15. He is a registered Republican and was supportive of failed NYS Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

District 15 has been predominantly held by Republicans besides a 2-years stint of the office being held by Democrat Ruth Walter. Walter was defeated by current incumbent James Nolan. Based on the maps expected to pass tomorrow, December 5th, District 15 appears much more favorable to Democrats than ever before. The District will now include portions of Mount Vernon and include traditional Democratic areas in Yonkers, while shedding Republican portions of the district. Yonkers does make up a majority of the district; therefore, it looks as if Mark Fang has a significant advantage in receiving the Democratic Nomination.

  2. Ruth Walter beat Gordon Burrows against almost impossible odds. When she lost her bid for reelection, it was because Mayor Mike Spano had his clan vote for James Nolan. When Nolan won, his job was changed to make it easier for him.

    It is not clear yet, but it appears that Spano will endorse Fang if Spano sees Fang as someone more compliant than Nolan.

    The only thing that matters in Yonkers politics is whether it benefits the Spanos.

  5. There’s another name missing
    Lenny Spano is interested in running also it’s been a dream to follow his grandfather’s footsteps.

  7. Fang was a Republican a few years ago. He was very close with the Astorino crew. I imagine Astorino and Co. is propping him up right now. Everyone is sick of Nolan.

