Shots Fired at City of Mount Vernon Garbage Truck

MOUNT VERNON, NY — December 29, 2022 —Numerous gun shots were fired towards a City of Mount Vernon, Department of Public Works, garbage truck this morning.

At around 8:40 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, Mount Vernon Police received a report of numerous gunshots fired towards a Department of Public Works garbage truck. Upon arriving on scene, officers located numerous spent shell casings on the corner Union Lane and East 5th Street. Additionally, officers located several items of damage private property. While interviewing the Department of Public Works employees, it was learned that a party had begun firing a handgun in their direction from the corner of Union Lane and East 5th Street as they were emptying garbage cans into the back of the garbage truck.

Detectives arrived on scene and began canvassing the area for cameras and witnesses. At this point the motive for the shooting and if the D.P.W. employees were targeted for some reason is unclear. At this point the names of those City employees are being withheld as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. One can also submit an anonymous tip via Mount Vernon’s “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

SOURCE: Timothy Allen, Director of Communications