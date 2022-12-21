Statement By Mount Vernon Comptroller Darren Morton Regarding Unauthorized Electronic Debit Payment Charges

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — December 21, 2022 — During the regular monthly review of the City’s bank accounts by my office, we discovered approximately 20 unauthorized electronic debit payments charged to one of our accounts. These Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments were initiated from outside the New York region.

Our office immediately reported these suspicious activities, totaling a little more than $20,000, to law enforcement and to our bank. As a result of a swift action, all the funds have been restored to the City’s account by the bank. Also, our office is working with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, and our bank in this ongoing investigation.

Additionally, we have increased security measures to block ACH debits in collaboration with the bank to protect against any future unauthorized activity. The City funds are safely secured