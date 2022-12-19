Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, December 19, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — December 18, 2022 — Subjects to be discussed are defined via the following specific hyperlink code http://tobtr.com/s/12178612 for the December 19, 2022nd  broadcast. It may be heard “live” and/or “on demand” by way of this specific hyperlink noted above.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on the topics discussed which are defined by the broadcast’s guests.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — December 19, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey attending from 10-10:30am ET.

Ron Matten, Republican Politician from Yonkers, speaks to issues pertinent to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will engage in hyperlocal issues from 11:00am-12Noon time slot.

