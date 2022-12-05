Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, December 5, 2022 with International / National Political Analyst / Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq.,White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

Subjects to be discussed are defined via the following specific hyperlink code … for the December 5, 2022nd broadcast. It may be heard “live” and/or “on demand” by way of this specific hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12173831

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on the topics discussed which are defined by the broadcast’s guests.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — December 5, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with National Political Analyst / Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq. from 10-10:30am ET.

White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey attends from 10:30-11am ET.

Ron Matten, Republican Politician from Yonkers, NY, speaks to the upcoming district races that are being redrawn and will impact the City of Yonkers and adjoining communities. From 11-11:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will engage in hyperlocal issues from 11:30am-12Noon time slot.