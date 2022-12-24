What is a Pedestrian Accident Claim? (Everything You Need to Know)

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 24, 2022 —There is no question that many motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians lead to severe injuries or even fatalities. Suppose you or a family member has been harmed in a pedestrian accident in Hamilton or by a car. In that case, you have a legal right to compensation and financial security to help you return to where you were before the accident.

By filing a claim for a pedestrian accident, you can pursue monetary support for the lifelong effects of the incident, including medical costs for attendant care and rehabilitation, lost income and earning ability, and significant emotional trauma. You shouldn’t be forced to foot the bill for other driver’s carelessness, recklessness, or callousness.

Let’s discover what a pedestrian accident claim involves and why you need a lawyer to help you get the most out of it so you can focus on recovery.

What is a Pedestrian Accident Claim?

Drivers, bikers, passengers, and pedestrians should all be able to move safely since roads were designed for sharing. This depends on following traffic signs and focusing on the roads’ condition.

Unlike vehicles, pedestrians are not protected by a seatbelt or airbag or move quickly to avoid obstacles on the road. No pedestrian should be forced to foot the bill for the carelessness or recklessness of another road user.

You and your loved ones can seek compensation for damages incurred in a fatal pedestrian accident with the aid of Hamilton Pedestrian Accident Lawyers. Gaining compensation for your losses might provide you some solace and serenity if you suffer severe injuries or, worse yet, a fatality.

Why You Need a Lawyer for Your Pedestrian Accident Claim

The most vulnerable users of the road are pedestrians.

Accidents involving pedestrians can have severe consequences, including serious injuries, permanent handicaps, and even fatalities. The victims and their families, whose lives are irreparably altered, are devastated by this. The financial load can make victims feel helpless and lost, including medical care and rehabilitation costs, missed wages, and long-lasting mental distress.

Can You File a Pedestrian Accident Claim?

The injured person might pursue legal action against the careless motorist if they were using a mobile phone or similar device at the time of the collision.

An adept personal injury attorney can assemble the proof required to establish that a driver was accountable for the harm done to a pedestrian. Cases involving pedestrian accidents are more complicated than they might initially seem. Make sure you have a specialist to assist you in determining whether alternative personal injury claims are more appropriate, given the circumstances of your case.

For instance, your claim for a pedestrian accident can be tied to a premises liability claim. Alternatively, you might be able to file a claim for wrongful death if your spouse or another member of your family passed away due to injuries sustained in a pedestrian accident.

Motor vehicle drivers are responsible for driving on roads and highways with appropriate caution. You may be entitled to monetary support if a motorist violates this responsibility to exercise reasonable care, and the violation is the actual cause of your damages and injuries. You need a knowledgeable attorney to assist you in comprehending the possible advantages and disadvantages of your pedestrian accident lawsuit since negligence law is flexible and subtle.

Conclusion

