YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK — December 4, 2022 — The Yonkers Tribune had a few weeks ago heard that Yonkers City Hall was again promising to making good on their intention of designating Minority Leader John Rubbo Yonkers the next deputy mayor. Even though I heard it more loudly last year, the need then and now seemed superfluous since others have been continuously mentioned for consideration.

In fact, it was only two months ago that Wilson Kimball became chairwoman of Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals as divulged by Phil Hall (https://westfaironline.com/author/philhall/) on October 14, 2022 in the article he penned … Wilson Kimball Becomes Chairwoman of Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals (https://westfaironline.com/government/wilson-kimball-becomes-chairwoman-of-yonkers-zoning-board-of-appeals/).

Wilson Kimball has been sworn in as the new chairwoman of the Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). Kimball was previously president and CEO of MHACY, Municipal Housing Authority City of Yonkers, and prior to that, she served in the Yonkers Building Department and as Director of Downtown Waterfront Development. Her resume of accomplishments cannot be denied. In fact, Kimball replaced Joe Cianciulli, who served as chairman of the ZBA for 53 years in October of this year. “As the city’s economic development continues to flourish, Wilson’s expertise and experience as President of the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers will bring unlimited possibilities to better grow our community and all residents within it,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who swore-in Kimball at a City Hall ceremony. While her resume of accomplishment continued to evolve from her earlier days when she and James Cavanaugh captured the attention of then New York State Inspector General Joseph Fisch she has gained a breadth of knowledge and expertise that Yonkers Councilman John Rubbo cannot fathom, much less comprehend. Kimball’s and Cavanaugh’s earlier days were not above the illegal fray something Rubbo has in common with them. Read NYS Inspector General Joseph Fisch’s report (https://publicauthority.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/investigation20of20the20battery20park20city20authority.pdf). The Yonkers Tribune learned of their debauchery then, and reported under the lede: Yonkers Deputy Mayor Sue Gerry to Step Down from Yonkers Parking Authority Board By HEZI ARIS. (https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2012/04/yonkers-deputy-mayor-sue-gerry-to-step-down-from-yonkers-parking-authority-board-by-hezi-aris).

