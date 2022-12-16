YONKERS, NY — December 16, 2022 — Twelve Yonkers residents engaged the legal services of civil rights attorney Michael Sussman challenging the integrity of the Yonkers City Council voting to extend term limits for an additional four-years term on behalf of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and themselves.

Presently, Mayor Mike Spano is serving his third, four years term. Only a maximum two, four-years terms were initially sanctioned. Yet after serving almost two, fours years terms, the Spano Administration beseeched the Yonkers City Council to extend term limits as had been request of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg,

Bloomberg was a self-made millionaire. Bloomberg had inherited a financially bereft city when he was first elected to office. With no other financial means available, Michael Bloomberg began paying for the city’s need out of his pocket. In time, the New York City Council recognized his magnanimity. The would beseech him to run for a third four-years term. He stipulated that we would agree but only if the New York City Council would impose a referendum that would not again ever permit an individual to exceed the maximum two, four-years term limitation and would also preclude any one-time office holder to return again years later for another term or two in office as New York City Mayor.

The City of Yonkers thereafter considered mimicking the New York City ruling and extended term

limits from two to three, four years terms even though a referendum had been imposed that forbid this ever being allowed. The Yonkers City Council voted to extend term limits for two term to three and thereby overturning the legality of being denied to do so. No legal challenge to the breaking of the law was ever pursued by the electorate. The illegal move was permitted.

When the Yonkers City Council was again requested to extend term limits from three, four years terms to four, fours terms a cadre of 12 Yonkersites challenged the process un which the Yonkers City Council granted extending term limits to the fourth, four years term requested by Mayor Michael Spano.

Civil rights attorney, Michael Sussman, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the litigants who engaged his services. Mr. Sussman surmised that the Yonkers City Council’s conduct was illegal because the term limits extension requested by Mayor Mike Spano would also thereby permit the Yonkers City Councilmembers to run for as many terms as Mayor Mike Spano.

Attorney Sussman pointed out that there is no legal means that permits the Yonkers City Councilmembers to increase their salaries and/or the maximum terms of office they are permitted since that is limited to a maximum two, four years term.

The Yonkers City Councilmembers comprise 7 office holders. A majority of found members approved extending term limits, while three did not. The legitimacy of the majority 4 to 3 vote is challenged due to the fact that there is conflict of interest by the Yonkers City Council members because they stand to gain the opportunity to run for terms longer two. Let the reader remember that a maximum two, fours years term is permitted, but not moreֶ That is what the Yonkers City Charter stipulates.

It will take a few months time before the Westchester County Court will hear the case and only then will a final ruling be defined or redefined.