With Predicted Snow this Week, More Volunteers Needed!

GREENBURGH, WESTCHESTER COUNT, NY -— February 27, 2023 —- It’s been such a mild winter, we haven’t needed any Snow Angels yet this season. But now with predicted snow coming tomorrow and a possible school delay/cancellation, we are putting another call out for high school-aged teens to assist who may need volunteer hours and are interested in shoveling out seniors in need. The snow angels program is in our 32nd year. About 5 years ago students took over the administration of the snow angels program; matching volunteers with recipients.

Ardsley High School student Zach Weinhouse is the leader of the Greenburgh’s Snow Angels program this winter after assisting in this important effort for the last three years. He is eager for further help and welcomes your participation.

Interested volunteers can fill out this form: https://forms.gle/gLGHq3RgRue57PRt8

Fixed-income seniors in need of assistance can fill out the help request form here: https://forms.gle/SJJUfpQSzGPEwzHT9 or can call Zach directly at 914-839-0301 if they can’t get online. Assistance is not guaranteed as this is a volunteer effort, but our hard-working crew will do their best to serve our seniors.

We are so appreciative of their service.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

