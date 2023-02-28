The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 28, 2023 — Friends, We’re entering a critical period for our campaign as petitions start TODAY to get us onto the ballot. I have two important campaign updates for you today to ensure we collect the signatures we need to qualify.

First, we are having a petition training tonight,Tuesday, February 28 at Democratic Headquarters in Mount Vernon, at 1 Park Avenue, upstairs from La Placita. Doors open at 6pm, and dinner will be served and the meeting will start at 6:30pm. Come in for a brief overview of the simple rules for how to properly collect signatures in New York State, and then pick up the petitions you’ll be carrying and get an assignment for where to walk. Even if you’ve petitoned previously, we’re asking everyone to come in and get a refresher on the rules.

Second, please remember that you can only sign one petition for each office! If you’d like to support me, you have to “save your signature” and wait to make sure that the petition you’re signing includes the official endorsed Democratic slate:

Myself, Shawyn Patterson-Howard for Mayor

Derrick Thompson and Jaevon Boxhill for City Council

Judge Tamika A. Coverdale

County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels OR County Legislator David Tubiolo, depending on where in the city you live.

Thank you so much for your support!

Sincerely

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard