The U.S. Constitution with WMU-Cooley Law School Profs. Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 10am-12Noon ET

The U.S. Constitution with WMU-Cooley Law School Pros. Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – Tuesday, February 28, 2023 From 10am-12Noon ETThe CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12202478

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY— February 28,2023 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open their Tuesday, February 7, 2023rd morning radio broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. Tune in for a scintillating analysis of the political climate and its relevance to our present and future national demeanor and prospects. From 10-11am ET.

Tell Your Friends.... email Linkedin Reddit