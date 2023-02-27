Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, February 27, 2023 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Republican Ron Matten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

Subjects to be discussed are defined via the following specific hyperlink code … for the February 27, 2023rd broadcast. It may be heard “live” and/or “on demand” by way of this specific hyperlink http://tobtr.com/12202141

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 27, 2023 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey attending from 10-10:30am ET.

1) New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli questioned how the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) intended to close a $600 million debit in 2023.

2) Supervisor Paul Feiner is attracting businesses to Greenburgh like honeybees to nectar while other communities are floundering. How does he do it?

3) Even though Covid cases are down, the spring/summer months and school age kids returning back to school promises an increase in infections while less and less people do not use masks. Is there a solution?

4) Indian Point has applied to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to drain the one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River. Doing so would likely have a detrimental effect of all ocean creatures. Is there no better way to safeguard the environment? Was there never a plan for this eventuality? Does the DEC have a solution? Listen from 10-10:30am ET

Michael Edelman, Esq., National / International Political Analyst / Pundit shares his thoughts on the latest news that impact the national and international stage.

1) Trump vowed to return law and order to the American streets “your president of law and order,” President Donald Trump vowed Monday to return law and order to American streets by using using the military if widespread violence isn’t quelled.

2) East Palestine witnessed the derailment of a 50-car freight train carrying toxic materials on 3 February sending a potentially lethal chemicals spewed into the air, ground and water.The derailment of a 50-car freight train carrying toxic materials on 3 February shattered daily life in East Palestine and sent a pall of black smoke over the region. Potentially lethal chemicals spewed into the air, ground and water. Three weeks into the disaster, a new set of headlines has started to billow up from right-wing outlets and commentators. Now the tragedy of East Palestine has morphed into a racialized lament for the “forgotten” people abandoned by the uncaring “woke” Biden Administration.

4) Can the nation expect a split screen of the next presidential election discourse into next year?

5j January 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) offered a resolution to issue a subpoena to hear from former President Trump regarding the events of January 6. From 10:30-11am ET

Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican speaks about the reapportioned district lines in Yonkers and how they may effect future electoral contests, if at all. From 11-11:30am ET

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will thereafter engage in hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.