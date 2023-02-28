Yonkers Councilmember Corazón Pineda-Isaac Receives Working Families Party Endorsement

YONKERS,WESTCHESTER COUNTY,NY — February 28, 2023 — Councilmember Corazón Pineda Isaac, Democratic candidate for Mayor of Yonkers, has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

The endorsement shows the strong momentum behind the Councilmember’s campaign to bring new leadership and a fresh vision to Yonkers.

“I am honored that the Working Families Party has endorsed my campaign to bring new leadership to the City of Yonkers. We cannot continue living in the past. The time is now to bring a fresh vision to the Mayor’s office that moves our city forward – one that is inclusive of all voices in our diverse city and one with policy priorities that put people first like affordable housing, education and public safety. That’s why I am running for Mayor,” said Councilmember Pineda-Isaac.

Corazón’s Major Accomplishments on the Yonkers City Council

Secured a $1 million grant to build the Dayspring Community center in Nodine Hill

Created the first landlord database in Yonkers to hold landlords accountable

Secured historic increases in city education funding for the Yonkers Public Schools

Successfully lead the fight to equip police officers with body cameras

Continues to lead the fight to require 20% of all new units built in Yonkers to be affordable housing, a move opposed by the current Mayor

Supported the fight to “ban the box” on employment applications

Corazón’s Priorities As Mayor

As Mayor, Corazón will prioritize public education and restore programs like art, music and sports.

Corazón is the City Council’s champion for affordable housing, and as Mayor she will require developers to set aside 20% of new units for affordable housing.

Corazón will tackle crime holistically, investing in mental health, violence interruption, and community programs. She will make targeted investments in law enforcement but ensure police are held accountable.

Biography

Corazón Pineda-Isaac currently serves as the Yonkers City Council representative for the second council district of Yonkers, New York. First elected in 2013, Corazón Pineda-Isaac is currently serving her third four-year term representing the second district in the Yonkers City Council. As a life-long Democrat, she fights every day to ensure that the City of Yonkers continues to improve its schools, fight crime, build affordable housing and provide high quality municipal services to all neighborhoods.

Prior to her election to the City Council, Corazón obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Long Island University- C.W Post with a Major in Finance. Upon graduating, she began her financial career with AXA Advisors, where she currently holds the title of Financial Professional and maintains the FINRA Registrations Series 7 and Series 63, as well as Life and Health Insurance licenses.

The daughter of Dominican immigrants, she moved to Westchester at the age of 16 with her parents, which is when they decided to make Yonkers their permanent home. Wanting to take a more active role in her community and in the political process, she became a Democratic district leader and volunteered on George Latimer’s campaign for New York State Senate in 2012. As she became more involved, Corazón became aware of the many needs of her community in southwest Yonkers. She decided that the best way to make a positive change in her community was by running for office in 2013. At 25 years old, Ms. Pineda was one of the youngest elected officials to be elected to the Yonkers City Council, beating out her opponent, then-incumbent and majority leader, by dozens of votes in the Democratic primary.

During her time on the Yonkers City Council, Corazón has introduced legislation that would protect our city’s immigrant population from facing immigration officials while at sensitive locations such as hospitals and churches. Corazón has also fought for increased funding for Yonkers Public Schools and progressive legislation such as Ban the Box, a living wage for Yonkers residents, and the creation of a buildings registry in order to hold negligent landlords accountable. She was instrumental in ensuring Yonkers police officers are equipped with body cameras and has been the Council’s leading advocate for building more affordable housing in the City.

# # #