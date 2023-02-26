YPD Crime Alert – Yonkers Police Investigate Smash and Grab at 7-Eleven

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 26, 2023 — Yonkers Police Detectives are presently investigating a felony larceny incident that occurred early this morning at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 471 McLean Avenue.

At approximately 3:09 AM, two unknown male suspects entered the store and went behind the counter; they smashed the register on the floor and removed an undisclosed amount of USC; they then fled the area in a vehicle. No weapons were displayed and there were no reported injuries.

Police have recovered the vehicle near the Bronx border; it was reported stolen out of NYC. Detectives are actively working the case in an effort to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Yonkers Police Detectives at (914) 377-7725.

