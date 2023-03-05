YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 5, 2023 – A new multi-family rental property development designated as Ludlow Point has gained approval for Ginsburg Development Companies to construct a new multifamily property at 150 Downing Street in Yonkers, NY. The development will be comprised of 208 apartments, a number of amenity locations, and 229 parking spaces.

The bifurcated property is defined by a two-tower complex that will rise to seven stories in height. An enticing array of amenities includes a lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, business center, bike racks, and private storage facilities. the ground floor is anticipated to be replete with retail and dining venues.

Ginsburg Development has allocated $65 million for the project and create approximately 625 construction jobs.

