150 Downing Street Address Approved Location for Ludlow Point Rental Development in Yonkers
By Hezi Aris

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 5, 2023 – A new multi-family rental property development designated as Ludlow Point has gained approval for Ginsburg Development Companies to construct a new multifamily property at 150 Downing Street in Yonkers, NY. The development will be comprised of 208 apartments, a number of amenity locations, and 229 parking spaces.

Rendering of Ludlow Point at 150 Downing Street in Yonkers, NY as planned by Ginsburg Development Companies.

The bifurcated property is defined by a two-tower complex that will rise to seven stories in height. An enticing array of amenities includes a lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, business center, bike racks, and private storage facilities. the ground floor is anticipated to be replete with retail and dining venues.

Ginsburg Development has allocated $65 million for the project and create approximately 625 construction jobs.

