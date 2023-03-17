Act of Kindness Donations Delivered to Yorktown Charities

The Yorktown Tribune Edition

YORKTOWN, N.Y. March 17, 2022 – Yorktown Police staff and town officials delivered hundreds of dollars in checks, gift cards and goods on Thursday to commemorate the first annual Captain Kenneth Sgroi Act of Kindness Day.

The donations from the public, the police and Town officials benefitted Hope’s Door and United for the Troops, two nonprofits that operate in Yorktown.

“What better way to honor a man who meant so much to us,” said Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble, citing Sgroi’s friendship, work ethic and kindness. “I think up there Kenny would be thinking that we made too much of a fuss, but I know he’d be immensely proud that his brothers and sisters here at the Yorktown Police Department and his community rallied around him in this way and made this day happen.”

On January 2, 2023, Yorktown Police Captain Kenneth Sgroi died from a sudden illness. The Town Board subsequently adopted a resolution recognizing March 16 annually as “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Act of Kindness Day,” which is observed with a charity drive.

“I want to thank the Yorktown Police Department—the men and women of that department—for the remembrance of Kenny,” said Supervisor Tom Diana, who gave members of Sgroi’s family a resolution from the Town.

Sgroi’s wife, Anne Sgroi, attended the presentation of the donations to the charities.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous kindness that my family and I have been honored to receive. While Kenny is no longer here, I know that he will live on in Yorktown Heights and I’m proud to keep his memory alive and to teach my children that kindness knows no bounds,” said Anne Sgroi.

Photo caption: Anne Sgroi speaks about her late husband and the Captain Kenneth Sgroi Act of Kindness Day at the presentation of donations to local charities on March 16, 2023. Photo courtesy of the Town of Yorktown.