Another Successful Brokerage Leased: 140 Lockwood Avenue, LL4 & LL5, New Rochelle, NY

140 Lockwood Avenue, LL2 & LL4, New Rochelle, AVENUE, LL2 & LL4, New Rochelle, Westchester County, NY.
Congratulations to RC’s own
Debra Binstok, John Ritchie and Ann K. Silver on
Another Successful Brokerage!
Rand Commercial is pleased to announce that a seven year lease
has been executed for 2,500 square feet of street level space to
Growing Little Minds, Inc.
Rand Commercial was proud to have Brokered both sides in this transaction.
Debra Binstok
NYS RE Associate Broker
914-282-1182 mobile
debra.binstok@randcommercial.com
John Ritchie
NYS RE Associate Broker / Sales Associate
914-924-0669 mobile
john.ritchie@randcommercial.com
Ann K. Silver
NYS RE Associate Broker
914-552-0646 mobile
ann.silver@randcommercial.com
________________________________________________________________
ABOUT RAND COMMERCIAL:
With more than a century of combined experience in our region, Rand Commercial has grown into a full-service real estate financial institution with expertise in commercial real estate, multi-family residential housing, development marketing, land sales and development, condo conversion and corporate relocation.
Our brokers are focused on ensuring you achieve the maximum return from your commercial real estate investment. Contact us for all of your Commercial Real Estate Needs.
Rand Commercial
268 S Main Street, Ste B
New City, NY 10956
845-770-1285 office
randcommercial.com
info@randcommercial.com