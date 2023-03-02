Another Successful Brokerage Leased: 140 Lockwood Avenue, LL4 & LL5, New Rochelle, NY

140 Lockwood Avenue, LL2 & LL4, New Rochelle, AVENUE, LL2 & LL4, New Rochelle, Westchester County, NY.

Debra Binstok, John Ritchie and Ann K. Silver on

Rand Commercial is pleased to announce that a seven year lease

﻿has been executed for 2,500 square feet of street level space to

Growing Little Minds, Inc.

Rand Commercial was proud to have Brokered both sides in this transaction.

Debra Binstok

John Ritchie

Ann K. Silver

With more than a century of combined experience in our region, Rand Commercial has grown into a full-service real estate financial institution with expertise in commercial real estate, multi-family residential housing, development marketing, land sales and development, condo conversion and corporate relocation.

