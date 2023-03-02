Renowned Pianist Returns to Lead the Philharmonic from the Bench

PURCHASE, NY — March 2, 2023 — Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season the Westchester Philharmonic returns to the Purchase Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 12th at 3:00 pm, with pianist Jeremy Denk. Three iconic works of Mozart will be brought to stunning life by today’s foremost interpreter, as Denk will lead the orchestra in this conductor-less program.

Jeremy Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists, proclaimed by the New York Times as “a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs.” He is also a New York Times bestselling author, winner of both the MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. This engagement marks his long-awaited third appearance with the Phil, following sold-out engagements in 2013 and 2015.

PROGRAM

Sunday, March 12, 3:00 pm

Purchase Performing Arts Center

Denk Plays All-Mozart

Jeremy Denk, soloist-leader

with Melanie Feld, oboe; Ben Baron, clarinet; Harry Searing, bassoon; Lawrence DiBello, horn; Westchester Philharmonic

Sonato No.8 in A Minor, K.310

Quintet in E-Flat for piano and winds, K.452

Piano Concerto No.20 in D Minor, K. 466

GENERAL INFORMATION AND TICKETS

Performance at Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York.

Tickets are $40 and $75, with half-price tickets for young people ages 6-16.

ALL TICKETS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH THE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER BOX OFFICE:

.Online sales: https://www.artscenter.org/events/westchester-philharmonic-denk-plays-mozart/

.Box office telephone: (914) 251 6200

.In-person sales on the day of performance beginning at 12:00 Noon

.For further information about the entire 2022-23 season, as well as links to the PAC box office, visit https://www.westchesterphil.org

# # #