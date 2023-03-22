Driving Me Crazy and Westchester On the Level – 23 March 2023 – From 10am-12Noon ET

Driving Me Crazy and Westchester On the Level

PINEHURST, NC and YONKERS, NY – March 23, 2023 — The Thursday March 23, 2023 brodcast open to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles who share their most recent automotive review. From 10-10:30am ET.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris attends the broadcast with hyperlocal city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 10:30am-12Noon ET.

Calls are welcome when staying on topic with inquiry and/or opinion.

The call-in number is 347-205-9201. Note that callers will be asked to share their first name.

One need not call the number to listen as there is a hyperlink to listen to the broadcast. Please note that this hyperlink http://tobtr.com/s/12209938 is specific to this broadcast and date.

SHOWTIME:

3/23/2023 at 10:00:00 AM 120 minutes