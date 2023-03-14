Former NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Launch “Progressives for Israel” Organization

Tribune Community, Governance, History, Israel, New York State, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

Former NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenged people by saying, “Do you stand with Israel or do you stand against Israel, because silence is not an option.”

A video of his compelling challenge was first posted by Matthew Kassel, reporter with Jewish Insider

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.