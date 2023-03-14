Former NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Launch “Progressives for Israel” Organization

Former NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenged people by saying, “Do you stand with Israel or do you stand against Israel, because silence is not an option.”

News: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last night that he is launching an organization called Progressives for Israel. “I am going to call the question for Democrats,” he said. “Do you stand with Israel or do you stand against Israel, because silence is not an option.” pic.twitter.com/SiZCz45syb — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) March 14, 2023