Former President Donald Trump Is Desirous to be Hancuffed If He is Slapped with Regard to “Hush Money”Involving Porn Star Stormy Daniels

New York, NY — March 22, 2023 — Citing unidentified sources, the British newspaper “The Guardian” assert that those sources assert that former President Donald Trump is desirous to be hauled into court if he is slapped with unprecedented charges in the “hush money” case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump shared his plan with advisers telling them that if he must suffer the ordeal of getting arrested and arraigned, his prefers to make it a “spectacle”!

Media was informed by Trump on Monday that he expected to be served with legal paper on Tuesday, March 21st.