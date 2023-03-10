Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting COVID-19

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing and Treatment

14 Statewide Deaths Reported Yesterday

ALBANY, NY — March 10, 2023 — Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.

“I urge every New Yorker to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take common prevention measures — like staying up to date on vaccines and practicing proper hygiene — to protect from the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals. The Governor reiterated these basic steps when she updated New Yorkers on the state’s health preparedness efforts this winter.

The New York State Department of Health recently launched a new 12-week campaign on television, social media and streaming services to encourage New Yorkers with underlying medical conditions to recognize the importance of getting and staying up-to-date with the recommended COVID-19 bivalent booster to avoid serious illness or death. These conditions including being 65 or older, pregnant, obese, diabetic, or suffering from heart or lung disease, or having a weakened immune system.

Additionally, the Department of Health released its weekly flu surveillance report for the week ending March 4 and showing influenza remaining geographically widespread throughout the state for a twenty-second consecutive week, with a total of 319,547 positive cases reported this season to date. The report found that confirmed cases statewide decreased 2 percent to 1,854 for the week, while overall hospitalizations were down 33 percent from the previous week, at 131 hospitalizations across the state.

There were five outbreaks in acute care and long-term care facilities, the report determined. There was no influenza-associated pediatric death reported for the week, for a total of 11 statewide.

With flu season continuing, Governor Hochul reminds all New Yorkers that it’s not too late to get their annual flu vaccine. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.

The Health Department is continuing its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

Governor Hochul also continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. In December, the New York State Department of Health announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age.

The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 6.57

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 6.17

Test Results Reported – 46,920

Total Positive – 1,283

Percent Positive – 2.50%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.39%**

Patient Hospitalization – 1,508 (-54)

Patients Newly Admitted – 208

Patients in ICU – 148 (-5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 49 (+2)

Total Discharges – 405,989 (+253)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 61,978

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 78,834

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 43,861,823

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 4,169

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 26,560

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 85.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 90.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older who are up to date – 16.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series – 74.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 who are up to date – 6.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 with completed vaccine series – 40.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 41.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 who are up to date – 3.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 0-4 with completed vaccine series – 7.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 0-4 who are up to date – 7.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 76.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers who are up to date – 14.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Capital Region

7.94

7.51

7.10

Central New York

9.65

8.97

8.55

Finger Lakes

9.68

9.25

9.31

Long Island

6.55

5.84

5.79

Mid-Hudson

5.57

5.35

5.28

Mohawk Valley

7.36

7.57

7.36

New York City

5.28

4.84

4.59

North Country

13.30

12.04

11.35

Southern Tier

12.19

11.60

10.90

Western New York

9.26

9.04

9.08

Statewide

6.82

6.37

6.17

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Capital Region

5.58%

5.11%

5.18%

Central New York

5.07%

4.72%

4.57%

Finger Lakes

5.85%

5.61%

5.66%

Long Island

2.29%

2.22%

2.26%

Mid-Hudson

1.45%

1.42%

1.36%

Mohawk Valley

5.26%

5.48%

5.39%

New York City

1.66%

1.59%

1.46%

North Country

6.84%

6.45%

6.16%

Southern Tier

5.77%

5.44%

5.49%

Western New York

8.75%

8.85%

9.08%

Statewide

2.62%

2.51%

2.39%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bronx

1.72%

1.70%

1.69%

Kings

1.21%

1.10%

0.99%

New York

2.41%

2.34%

2.13%

Queens

1.97%

2.01%

1.88%

Richmond

1.79%

1.68%

1.58%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 1,283 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 6,634,371. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

79,448

28

Allegany

10,905

3

Broome

59,328

32

Cattaraugus

19,421

4

Cayuga

20,654

3

Chautauqua

29,769

28

Chemung

26,850

5

Chenango

11,910

3

Clinton

22,949

6

Columbia

14,046

5

Cortland

13,576

7

Delaware

10,245

–

Dutchess

85,491

9

Erie

271,398

88

Essex

7,837

5

Franklin

12,249

10

Fulton

16,760

2

Genesee

16,750

7

Greene

11,130

–

Hamilton

1,105

–

Herkimer

17,618

2

Jefferson

27,488

15

Lewis

7,413

1

Livingston

14,524

8

Madison

16,987

3

Monroe

193,819

73

Montgomery

15,177

5

Nassau

551,030

90

Niagara

60,083

22

NYC

3,090,749

386

Oneida

69,655

19

Onondaga

143,761

47

Ontario

26,444

12

Orange

140,700

22

Orleans

10,659

4

Oswego

34,963

7

Otsego

13,430

5

Putnam

31,786

9

Rensselaer

42,147

12

Rockland

119,208

9

Saratoga

62,023

20

Schenectady

44,077

13

Schoharie

6,647

–

Schuyler

4,365

1

Seneca

7,760

6

St. Lawrence

26,598

11

Steuben

25,566

5

Suffolk

569,864

88

Sullivan

24,846

6

Tioga

14,195

5

Tompkins

26,885

14

Ulster

43,579

13

Warren

19,100

10

Washington

16,032

7

Wayne

22,117

13

Westchester

336,756

67

Wyoming

10,026

6

Yates

4,473

2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

125

75

60.0%

50

40.0%

Central New York

73

41

56.2%

32

43.8%

Finger Lakes

230

61

26.5%

169

73.5%

Long Island

199

91

45.7%

108

54.3%

Mid-Hudson

145

52

35.9%

93

64.1%

Mohawk Valley

27

16

59.3%

11

40.7%

New York City

450

180

40.0%

270

60.0%

North Country

38

18

47.4%

20

52.6%

Southern Tier

72

17

23.6%

55

76.4%

Western New York

149

59

39.6%

90

60.4%

Statewide

1,508

610

40.5%

898

59.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 14 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 61,978. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County

New Deaths

Clinton

1

Erie

1

Jefferson

1

Lewis

1

Monroe

1

Nassau

1

Oneida

2

Ontario

2

Otsego

1

Queens

1

Suffolk

2

Grand Total

14

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location

People with complete vaccine series

People who are up to date

Region

Cumulative

Total

Cumulative

Total

Capital Region

910,834

226,989

Central New York

616,934

148,392

Finger Lakes

830,432

239,061

Long Island

2,025,016

375,087

Mid-Hudson

1,575,575

337,839

Mohawk Valley

311,999

69,389

New York City

7,478,565

999,548

North Country

285,544

63,019

Southern Tier

420,243

106,396

Western New York

914,298

229,078

Statewide

15,369,440

2,794,798

Booster/Additional Shots

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past 7 days

Capital Region

823,714

1,195

Central New York

547,808

671

Finger Lakes

868,796

1,148

Long Island

1,859,039

1,872

Mid-Hudson

1,517,926

1,842

Mohawk Valley

280,197

401

New York City

4,843,792

7,663

North Country

253,513

255

Southern Tier

390,792

546

Western New York

892,988

1,341

Statewide

12,278,565

16,934

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

###

Additional news available at www.governor.ny.gov

New York State | Executive Chamber |press.office@exec.ny.gov | 518.474.8418