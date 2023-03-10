Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting COVID-19

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing and Treatment
14 Statewide Deaths Reported YesterdayALBANY, NY — March 10, 2023 — Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.
“I urge every New Yorker to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take common prevention measures — like staying up to date on vaccines and practicing proper hygiene — to protect from the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals. The Governor reiterated these basic steps when she updated New Yorkers on the state’s health preparedness efforts this winter.
The New York State Department of Health recently launched a new 12-week campaign on television, social media and streaming services to encourage New Yorkers with underlying medical conditions to recognize the importance of getting and staying up-to-date with the recommended COVID-19 bivalent booster to avoid serious illness or death. These conditions including being 65 or older, pregnant, obese, diabetic, or suffering from heart or lung disease, or having a weakened immune system.
Additionally, the Department of Health released its weekly flu surveillance report for the week ending March 4 and showing influenza remaining geographically widespread throughout the state for a twenty-second consecutive week, with a total of 319,547 positive cases reported this season to date. The report found that confirmed cases statewide decreased 2 percent to 1,854 for the week, while overall hospitalizations were down 33 percent from the previous week, at 131 hospitalizations across the state.
There were five outbreaks in acute care and long-term care facilities, the report determined. There was no influenza-associated pediatric death reported for the week, for a total of 11 statewide.
With flu season continuing, Governor Hochul reminds all New Yorkers that it’s not too late to get their annual flu vaccine. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.
The Health Department is continuing its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
Governor Hochul also continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. In December, the New York State Department of Health announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age.
The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
Cases Per 100k – 6.57
7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 6.17
Test Results Reported – 46,920
Total Positive – 1,283
Percent Positive – 2.50%**
7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.39%**
Patient Hospitalization – 1,508 (-54)
Patients Newly Admitted – 208
Patients in ICU – 148 (-5)
Patients in ICU with Intubation – 49 (+2)
Total Discharges – 405,989 (+253)
New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14
Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 61,978
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 78,834
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
Total vaccine doses administered – 43,861,823
Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 4,169
Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 26,560
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 85.5%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 90.7%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older who are up to date – 16.2%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series – 74.6%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 who are up to date – 6.5%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 with completed vaccine series – 40.1%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 41.0%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 5-11 who are up to date – 3.9%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 0-4 with completed vaccine series – 7.8%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 0-4 who are up to date – 7.8%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 76.5%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%
Percent of all New Yorkers who are up to date – 14.0%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
Region
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Capital Region
7.94
7.51
7.10
Central New York
9.65
8.97
8.55
Finger Lakes
9.68
9.25
9.31
Long Island
6.55
5.84
5.79
Mid-Hudson
5.57
5.35
5.28
Mohawk Valley
7.36
7.57
7.36
New York City
5.28
4.84
4.59
North Country
13.30
12.04
11.35
Southern Tier
12.19
11.60
10.90
Western New York
9.26
9.04
9.08
Statewide
6.82
6.37
6.17
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
Region
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Capital Region
5.58%
5.11%
5.18%
Central New York
5.07%
4.72%
4.57%
Finger Lakes
5.85%
5.61%
5.66%
Long Island
2.29%
2.22%
2.26%
Mid-Hudson
1.45%
1.42%
1.36%
Mohawk Valley
5.26%
5.48%
5.39%
New York City
1.66%
1.59%
1.46%
North Country
6.84%
6.45%
6.16%
Southern Tier
5.77%
5.44%
5.49%
Western New York
8.75%
8.85%
9.08%
Statewide
2.62%
2.51%
2.39%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
Borough in NYC
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Bronx
1.72%
1.70%
1.69%
Kings
1.21%
1.10%
0.99%
New York
2.41%
2.34%
2.13%
Queens
1.97%
2.01%
1.88%
Richmond
1.79%
1.68%
1.58%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Yesterday, 1,283 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 6,634,371. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
79,448
28
Allegany
10,905
3
Broome
59,328
32
Cattaraugus
19,421
4
Cayuga
20,654
3
Chautauqua
29,769
28
Chemung
26,850
5
Chenango
11,910
3
Clinton
22,949
6
Columbia
14,046
5
Cortland
13,576
7
Delaware
10,245
–
Dutchess
85,491
9
Erie
271,398
88
Essex
7,837
5
Franklin
12,249
10
Fulton
16,760
2
Genesee
16,750
7
Greene
11,130
–
Hamilton
1,105
–
Herkimer
17,618
2
Jefferson
27,488
15
Lewis
7,413
1
Livingston
14,524
8
Madison
16,987
3
Monroe
193,819
73
Montgomery
15,177
5
Nassau
551,030
90
Niagara
60,083
22
NYC
3,090,749
386
Oneida
69,655
19
Onondaga
143,761
47
Ontario
26,444
12
Orange
140,700
22
Orleans
10,659
4
Oswego
34,963
7
Otsego
13,430
5
Putnam
31,786
9
Rensselaer
42,147
12
Rockland
119,208
9
Saratoga
62,023
20
Schenectady
44,077
13
Schoharie
6,647
–
Schuyler
4,365
1
Seneca
7,760
6
St. Lawrence
26,598
11
Steuben
25,566
5
Suffolk
569,864
88
Sullivan
24,846
6
Tioga
14,195
5
Tompkins
26,885
14
Ulster
43,579
13
Warren
19,100
10
Washington
16,032
7
Wayne
22,117
13
Westchester
336,756
67
Wyoming
10,026
6
Yates
4,473
2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
Region
COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region
125
75
60.0%
50
40.0%
Central New York
73
41
56.2%
32
43.8%
Finger Lakes
230
61
26.5%
169
73.5%
Long Island
199
91
45.7%
108
54.3%
Mid-Hudson
145
52
35.9%
93
64.1%
Mohawk Valley
27
16
59.3%
11
40.7%
New York City
450
180
40.0%
270
60.0%
North Country
38
18
47.4%
20
52.6%
Southern Tier
72
17
23.6%
55
76.4%
Western New York
149
59
39.6%
90
60.4%
Statewide
1,508
610
40.5%
898
59.5%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, there were 14 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 61,978. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
County
New Deaths
Clinton
1
Erie
1
Jefferson
1
Lewis
1
Monroe
1
Nassau
1
Oneida
2
Ontario
2
Otsego
1
Queens
1
Suffolk
2
Grand Total
14
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
People with complete vaccine series
People who are up to date
Region
Cumulative
Total
Cumulative
Total
Capital Region
910,834
226,989
Central New York
616,934
148,392
Finger Lakes
830,432
239,061
Long Island
2,025,016
375,087
Mid-Hudson
1,575,575
337,839
Mohawk Valley
311,999
69,389
New York City
7,478,565
999,548
North Country
285,544
63,019
Southern Tier
420,243
106,396
Western New York
914,298
229,078
Statewide
15,369,440
2,794,798
Booster/Additional Shots
Region
Cumulative
Total
Increase over past 7 days
Capital Region
823,714
1,195
Central New York
547,808
671
Finger Lakes
868,796
1,148
Long Island
1,859,039
1,872
Mid-Hudson
1,517,926
1,842
Mohawk Valley
280,197
401
New York City
4,843,792
7,663
North Country
253,513
255
Southern Tier
390,792
546
Western New York
892,988
1,341
Statewide
12,278,565
16,934
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.
