It’s guns.
And Republicans? Cowards.
“The United States is the only developed country in the world where this happens. We know how to fix it.
“California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and some of the lowest per-capita firearm fatality rates.
“States like Texas, for example, with weaker gun laws, have higher per-capita death rates.
“It’s not hard to see, folks.
“The idea that we put up with this in America is ridiculous.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom
Imagine how stupid you have to be to believe an inanimate object is killing people.
The vocabulary employed by Governor Newsome is the English I have long heard used by many speakers. I suggest it is spoken by most. It may seem unstudied but I do not suggest that it is because I have engaged people who have used such language many times. While I do not engage that sort of grammar, I realize that many people do. That sort of grammatical construct rubs me the wrong way but I understood its meaning upon my reading it. Perhaps it is because I had to learn English as I am not a native born speaker that I strove to learn English grammar as I thought it was intended. Perhaps that is how they speak in California. Maybe they even speak that way in New York, I I would never utter such a sentence myself. Kindly, Hezi