Not car crashes. Not cancer.

It’s guns.

And Republicans? Cowards.

“The United States is the only developed country in the world where this happens. We know how to fix it.

“California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and some of the lowest per-capita firearm fatality rates.

“States like Texas, for example, with weaker gun laws, have higher per-capita death rates.

“It’s not hard to see, folks.

“The idea that we put up with this in America is ridiculous.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom