John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher, Michael Edelman, Esq., National/International Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Rabbi Mindy Hurwitz with Yonkers Tribune Publisher – Monday, March 6, 2023 – From 10am-12Noon ET

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — March 6, 2023 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher John Bailey – From 10-10:30am ET.

1. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Esq. Has proposed eclipsing the NIMBY with a YIMBY concept stressing that NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal that would enable NYS to override local zoning if a locality does not comply with state quotas to build affordable housing and to address New York State’s severe housing shortage. Feiner suggests instead, the state should provide financial incentives to taxpayers who live in communities that do their fair share or build more than what the state is expecting each local government to do to address our housing shortage.

2. Public and private sector health officials and public policymakers should team up immediately with community leaders to more effectively disseminate accurate narratives regarding the life-saving benefits of vaccines to counter widespread, harmful misinformation from anti-vaccine activists.

3. New York State’s Campaign Finance Program that was intended to take affect in 2024 is at risk of being scuttled. The concept would supposedly lessen the influence of big donors during the election process. Do we know who is attempting to put a kabosh on this concept? Albany Legislators are considering delaying the Matching of $12 for every $1 of small donor’s contributions in this Fall’s election.

4. WPCNR’s queue of articles are headlined at the top of the page. Innovation will bring the articles to life with the click of the cursor rather than scrolling to the article(s) of interest and saving time in the process. We discuss the innovative concept.

Michael Edelman, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit explores some of the following issues…

1. President Biden is seeing his highest approval ratings in almost a year, while former President Donald Trump, who is hoping to take the job back, is getting his worst scores among potential Republican voters in years according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

2. Does Trump’s diminishing voter support elevate the prospects for the likes of Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley?

3. Has Fox News’ false narrative about the integrity of Biden’s win over Trump a rational basis for Rupert Murdock to change his entourage of TV reporters as well has a basis for his print reporters due to their diminishing integrity? is there a basis for why so many reporters, TV and print, retreat from reporting integrity because they were desirous to serve Murdock? has the integrity of all media been diminished? How does the reader/listener discern one from the other?

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig continues to delve into human nature, its effect on the political and economic prospect of what has long been described as America’s success. The independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally while lauded for its incite has yet to eclipse the diversity and challenges of disparity that a homogeneous society need no consider. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. Can the world meld and interweave national boundaries to one of human respect? “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. From 11-11:30 ET

1. Can the female/male dynamic find equilibrium? If so how?

2. Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has advised that Brazil and Argentina were studying the creation of a common currency to reduce the region’s reliance on the U.S. Dollar. Does this concept lend itself to the concepts proposed by People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org). What hurdles had to be eclipsed for these two nations to arrive at this conclusion. Economics eclipsed the difference in language and culture. If they can do it is this replicable because economics laid the platform for this outcome. Was the Euro an example?

The final segment of the day is with Chabad Rabbi Mindy Hurwirtz who relates the ritual observance of Purim which begins with a day of fasting, Taʿanit Esther (Fast of Esther) this Monday, the day preceding the actual holiday. The most distinctive aspect of the synagogue service is the reading of the Book of Esther. On Purim Jews are also enjoined to exchange gifts and make donations to the poor. Does the Book of Esther relate a telling of the importance of women in Jewish Society in the past and present? In Yiddish we remember Haman by baking homentashen (Haman’s Pocket); in Hebrew oznei Haman (Haman’s ears). Haman’s legacy is remembered by baking a triangular confection stuffed with poppy seeds. We learn the meaning of this historical memory. From 11:30am-12Noon ET

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.