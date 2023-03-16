Mount Vernon, New York 2023 Summer Youth Employment & Training Program Application

2023 Summer Youth Employment & Training Program Application

Applications will be accepted in-person and online. When submitting online, send requested documents as attachments, COMPLETE all pages and send email to: Lbacote@cmvny.com

Applications will only be accepted on Monday, April 10, 2023 through Friday, April 14, 2023. Applications can be accessed online at https://youthbureau.cmvny.com

SUBMISSION OF AN APPLICATION DOES NOT GUARANTEE ELIGIBILITY OR ENROLLMENT IN THE PROGRAM. EMPLOYMENT IS VERY COMPETITIVE!

YOU MUST SUBMIT THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS WITH THIS APPLICATION:

1. WRITING SAMPLE – One-page double-spaced, size 12 font, typed essay explaining why you want to work for the Youth Bureau; (if you have previously worked, sample should reflect how you’ve grown from the experience) Samples that are not a full-length page will not be accepted.

2. ATTESTATION FORM, PHOTO RELEASE FORM, & MEDICAL RELEASE FOR (included in application; to be completed by parent/guardian)

3. BIRTH CERTIFICATE OR UNEXPIRED PASSPORT

4. SOCIAL SECURITY CARD

5. WORK PERMIT (14 -17 years old)

6. SCHOOL ID (Applicant must be in school)OR ANY GOVERNMENT ISSUED I.D.

7. PROOF OF RESIDENCE (Parent’s most current utility bill, phone bill, student’s report card, parent’s driver license, or learner’s permit)

8. LAST REPORT CARD – 2nd Marking Period

9. PROOF OF INCOME – Must include one of the following: Parent’s 2 most recent pay stubs from 2023; parent’s 1040 Tax Return from 2022; or a letter from parent’s employer on company letterhead stating their annual income and length of time the parent has been employed by the company. If you are receiving public assistance, please provide proof of benefits, ex. case makeup, including SSI/SSD

Proof of Income is necessary for our grant funding source.

*Please do not be discouraged to apply despite income amount.

10. SELECTIVE SERVICE VERIFICATION (For males over 18 years and older) Please print verification from www.sss.gov/verify

11. PERMANENT RESIDENT/ GREEN CARD – If you are not a U.S. citizen

*** APPLICANT MUST BE A MOUNT VERNON RESIDENT***

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact

the Mount Vernon Youth Bureau at (914) 665-2344 during business hours 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday. ALL notifications regarding Youth Employment & Training Program will be made by phone or email.

Please check email on a regular basis!

SHAWYN PATTERSON-HOWARD

Mayor

CITY OF MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. YOUTH BUREAU

City Hall, One Roosevelt Square Mount Vernon, NY, 10550

(914) 665-2344 – Fax: (914) 665-1373 IG: mountvernonyb | FB: mvyouthbureau

YOUTHBUREAU.CMVNY.COM

DEBBIE BURRELL-BUTLER, MBA

Executive Director

DENA T. WILLIAMS, MPA

Deputy Director

Completed applications will be accepted by a Mount Vernon Youth Bureau staff member. Applicants will be interviewed at a later date for an opportunity to be employed during the 2023 Summer Youth Employment & Training Program.

ONLY A COMPLETED APPLICATION WITH THE REQUESTED DOCUMENTS ATTACHED WILL BE ACCEPTED.

All information provided will be kept confidential.

*Only one applicant will be employed per household, if selected.

Choose which of the following positions interests you the most (1) to the least (5).

Child Care (must be 16 or older) __ Health Care __ Maintenance __ Office Work __ Tutoring __

1. Last Name _______________________________

2. First Name _____________________________

3. Middle (Int.) ______

4. Social Security Number

5. Date of Birth __ __ __- __ __- __ __ __ __ __ /__/____

6. Gender

7. Age

8. School

9. Grade ___ M ____ F ___Other ____ ______________ ____

10. Citizenship Status (Check One): U.S. Citizen ___Permanent Resident Alien ___ Other ___ Alien #__________________

11. Address:_____________________________________

12. Apt._____

13. City: Mount Vernon

14. Zip Code: _________

15. Applicant’s Contact #: ____________________________

16. Applicant’s Email:___________________________________

17. Name of Parent/Guardian: ____________________

18: Contact #:_________________

19: Email: ___________________

20. Ethnicity (Circle One): Native American; Pacific Islander; Asian; White; Black; Hispanic/Latino; 2 or more Races

21. Current Educational Status: Middle School ____ HS ____ HS Graduate ____ College Student ____ GED Recipient ____ Left

HS before graduating ____ Other ____ Explain, ____________________________________________________

22. Previous work experience? Yes____ No____ If yes, when? ___________________ Where? ________________________ Have you recently been denied employment with the Mount Vernon Youth Bureau? If so, when ______________________

*PARENT(S) PLEASE COMPLETE THE BELOW INFORMATION FOR YOUR CHILD, UNLESS APPLICANT IS 18 YEARS AND OLDER*

23. Do you have any convictions? ______ Yes ______ No If yes, please explain on a separate sheet what the conviction entails.

24. Check all that apply to the applicant: Disabled ____ Foster Care ____ Homeless ____ Runaway ____ Juvenile Justice System ____ Parenting Youth ____ Served in Military ____ Have an incarcerated Parent (s) ____

25. Is the applicant or applicant’s family currently receiving public assistance? Yes ____ No ____ If no, skip to question 27.

26. Type of Public Assistance (Check all that apply): Food Stamps ____ S.S.I ____ S.S.D. ____ Child Support ____ Retirement or Pension ____ Family Assistance ____ Safety Net/Section 8 ____ Other ____ (Will need proof)

27. Annual family income (Gross) $_________________.00

28. Total number of family living in the household ___________ __________________________________________________ _______________________________________________

Applicant Signature Date

Parent/Guardian Signature Date

Applicant’s Attestation form Verifying Information Provided by Parent/Guardian for 2023 Summer Youth Employment & Training Program

I have provided the requested information and documentation the Mount Vernon Youth Bureau has requested for my child’s participation in the 2023 Summer Youth Employment & Training Program. My signature below attests that the information I have provided is both accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. I further understand that I am responsible for any misrepresentation or any misinformation provided which may be grounds for immediate termination and/or other penalties if my child is selected.

________________________________________ Print Applicant’s Name

_______________________________________ Date

________________________________________ Print Parent /Guardian’s Name

____________________________________ Date

____________________________________ Signature of Applicant

____________________________________ Signature of Parent/Guardian

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding the information in this form, contact the Mount Vernon Youth Bureau immediately at 914-665-2344.

Medical Release Form – Applicant (Minor)

I, (Parent/Guardian’s Name) _______________________________________________________________________ give permission to the City of Mount Vernon, NY to provide medical attention (first aid) to my child, (Applicant/ Minor’s Name) ________________________________________________________________________.

Medical Information

Does your child have any drug, insect, food, etc. allergies? If yes, please explain. _____________________________________________________________________________________

Does your child have any illnesses or conditions CMV should be aware of that will prevent him/her from taking part in daily activities?

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Is your child currently on any daily medications or use any medical devices? If so, please list and identify the purpose. _____________________________________________________________________________________

List two (2) people to contact in case of an emergency:

Name_________________________ Relationship____________________Telephone Number _____________________ Name_________________________ Relationship____________________Telephone Number _____________________ Minor’s Physician Name: _____________________________________ Physician #:_________________

In case of injury, I hereby authorize chaperones/staff at their discretion to take my child to a doctor or hospital for emergency treatment or whatever service is deemed necessary. I also authorize any medical treatment in case of an emergency and agree that I am responsible for the cost of such treatment. This form should remain on file at the worksite.

In the event that the minor, _____________________________________, causes any bodily injury or property damage by his or her negligence, the parent and/or legal guardian agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the City of Mount Vernon and its officers, agents and employees from any loss or expense arising out of the negligence of the minor.

Parent Signature: ___________________________________ Print Parent Name: _______________________________ Date: ______________ Phone Number: _________________________ Work Number: _______________________

Photo/Video Release Form – Applicant (Minor)

I, (Parent/Guardian’s Name)

______________________________________________________________________ hereby grant permission to the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau to photograph film and/or video my child, (Applicant/ Minor’s Name) ________________________________________________________________________.

I understand photographs, film and/or video may be used in, but not limited to, fliers, brochures, newsletters, press releases, websites, social media or any other type of promotional medium existing now or in the future.

I further understand that by granting this permission, I am irrevocably giving up all rights and claims to monetary compensation for any future uses of this material by the City of Mount Vernon.

I do not wish for my child to be photographed, filmed, or videotaped by the City of Mount Vernon.

_________________________________________ Signature of Parent/Guardian

_________________________________________ Date

I, (Parent/Guardian’s Name) ________________________________________________________________________ hereby grant permission to the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau to survey my child,

(Applicant/ Minor’s Name) _________________________________________________________________________.

The Mount Vernon Youth Bureau receives more than 5.4 million dollars in federal, state and local funding annually for the development, delivery and oversight of safe and effective programs for youth ages 6 – 24. At times, our funders entities we work with request feedback from members of the community that we serve.

Although the surveys may not seem to benefit you directly, they are vital when it comes to helping us learn about the needs of our community. The surveys also provide data to the Youth Bureau which aid in the pursuit of securing grant funding to better serve Mount Vernon’s Youth.

Participation is voluntary; however, it is HIGHLY encouraged. There is no penalty for not participating or for withdrawing from the survey, and you may skip any question that you would prefer not to answer. All your responses will be kept confidential within reasonable limits. Only those directly involved with this project will have access to the data.

I understand that by granting this permission, I am irrevocably giving up all rights and claims to monetary compensation for any future uses of this material by the City of Mount Vernon.

I do not wish for my child to participate in surveys distributed by the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau.

Parent Signature: ___________________________________ Print Parent Name: _______________________________ Date: _____________________________________________

File Storage Release Form – Applicant (Minor)

I, (Parent/Guardian’s Name) ________________________________________________________________________ hereby grant permission to the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau to store personal documents online

(Applicant/ Minor’s Name) _________________________________________________________________________.

Participant Information that is received by the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau in either electronic form or hard copy shall be properly secured to minimize risks to unauthorized access. Access to the systems and storage locations designated for Confidential Participant Information will be limited to the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau and such support staff who require access to such information for performance of their work, as determined by the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau. On a routine basis, but no less frequently than every six (6) months, the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau will review a list of those who have access to the systems designated for Confidential Participant Information and confirm the accuracy of the list.

I do not wish for my child’s personal documents to be stored. I understand that I will be required to resubmit documentation for future applications.

Parent Signature: ___________________________________ Print Parent Name: _______________________________ Date: _____________________________________________